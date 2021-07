Lehigh Valley Health Network will be part of Pfizer’s clinical trial to determine the need for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, the network stated in a Tuesday news release. Brian Downs, an LVHN spokesperson, said the network plans to begin enrolling participants next week and trials are expected to last about two weeks. He said the study is only open to those who participated in Pfizer’s earlier vaccine study at LVHN last year and received the COVID vaccine as part of the randomized trial. Those who received the placebo will not be eligible.