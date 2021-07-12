Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

SF Giants bring unprecedented approach to MLB Draft, select nine straight pitchers

By Kerry Crowley
Red Bluff Daily News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaun Brown, a 23-year-old outfielder who played Division II ball at Florida Southern, is a 10th round pick whose name would likely appear next to a bullet point at the bottom of most stories summarizing a team’s MLB Draft haul. Not this year. https://embed.sendtonews.com/oembed/?fk=5PSHiZxb&cid=8141&sound=off&format=json&offsetx=0&offsety=0&floatwidth=400&floatposition=bottom-right&float=on. Not when Brown was the only...

www.redbluffdailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Farhan Zaidi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Sf Giants#Sf Giants#Division Ii#Florida Southern#Lsu#Righetti High#The Los Angeles Angels#20 Round Mlb Draft#Mlb Com#Espn#Fordham#Mason Black Of Lehigh#Yale#Indian American#Ohio State#Northgate High Lrb#Cal#Central Arizona College#Arizona State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
MLB
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
High SchoolPosted by
DawgsDaily

Christen Miller is Down to Four Schools

Christen Miller's stock has significantly risen over the last few months as he broke onto the national scene this offseason. The Cedar Grove High School student just announced his top four schools left remaining in his recruitment. Miller lists Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC, all four programs see the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB trade rumors: SF Giants division rivals tied to Twins ace

While the SF Giants are one of several contenders leading the chase for starting pitching at this year’s MLB trade deadline, their two biggest rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, are involved in trade discussions surrounding Minnesota Twins ace Jose Berrios, according to a report by MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. Berrios could easily be the best starting pitcher moved this summer, and has an additional year of team control via arbitration after this season.
MLBSun-Gazette

Cutters have 8 players selected in MLB Draft

Eight players from the Williamsport Crosscutters were drafted in the 2021 MLB Draft, which concluded today in Denver, Colorado. The draft consisted of 20 rounds and 612 players. The players selected from Williamsport were left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rivera (Oakland, 11th round), infielder Jacob Teter (Baltimore, 13th round), catcher Michael Trautwein...
MLBLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Continuing the tradition: Texas Tech ends MLB Draft with nine selections, tying for second-most in program history

Thanks to a few more selections in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, the Texas Tech baseball team ended Tuesday with the program's third-highest total. Brandon Birdsell was chosen in the 11th round with the 339th pick before Dylan Nuese joined his teammate after getting picked in the 17th with the 519th selection — both by the Minnesota Twins — on the final day of the 20-round draft.
MLButdailybeacon.com

Seven Vols selected in 2021 MLB Draft

The 2021 MLB Draft concluded Tuesday with rounds 11-20, and two more Vols got the call. Senior righthanders Jackson Leath and Sean Hunley were drafted in the 12th and 19th round of the 2021 MLB Draft, respectively. The Vols’ seven total picks are tied for the second most in a...
MLBFredericksburg Standard

Former Billie standout selected in the 2021 MLB Draft

Former Battlin’ Billie Riggs Threadgill is headed up north after he was selected 563rd overall in the 19th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Amateur Entry Draft on Tuesday. Threadgill, a 2018 Fredericksburg High School graduate, is the first Fredericksburg High School graduate to be drafted since Carl Frantzen...
MLBchsaanow.com

2021 MLB Draft: Six Colorado products selected

The 2021 MLB Draft was held July 11-13 at Denver's Bellco Theatre. Below is a profile of the six Colorado products selected. Last season, two players who played high school baseball in Colorado were taken. For a list of all previous Colorado players drafted, browse our historical MLB Draft database.
MLBYardbarker

Indians Selected Left-Handed Pitcher Doug Nikhazy with the 58th Pick of the Draft

With the 58th pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Cleveland Indians selected left-handed pitcher Doug Nikhazy out of Ole Miss. Nikhazy, a political science major, comes in at 6’0’’ and 205 pounds. In 2021, the left-hander had a 2.45 earned run average, 12 wins compared to only two losses in 16 total appearances. This in a total of 92 innings pitched.
Posted by
SPORTS RADIO ESPN 1420

McNeese Pitcher From Sulphur Selected In MLB Draft

A resident of Sulphur was selected by the Cleveland Indians on the second day of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. Will Dion, a junior pitcher at McNeese State University, was taken in the ninth round of the MLB Draft with the 276th overall pick by the Indians. Dion joined five other players from the Southland Conference being drafted to play at the next level.
Democrat-Herald

OSU baseball: Pair of Oregon State pitchers selected on final day of MLB Draft

Oregon State’s deep stable of pitchers was one of the Beavers’ major strengths last season. With the Major League Baseball Draft now complete, though, that depth has been put to the test. Big-league clubs raided the Beavers’ pitching staff over the course of three days and 20 rounds, selecting four Oregon State hurlers and one highly touted signee.
MLBBakersfield Californian

Three local baseball players selected in MLB Draft

Breakfast at the Mullen household had an extra special twist Tuesday morning. It happened as local baseball prospect Sean Mullen was headed to the fridge for a bottled water. His father, also named Sean, was nearby cooking up an early-day meal. Then the younger Mullen’s cell phone rang — and...
MLBlive5news.com

Four Tigers Selected in MLB Draft on Tuesday

CLEMSON, S.C. - Four 2021 Tigers were selected on the third and final day (rounds 11-20) of the MLB draft on Tuesday. They joined eighth-round pick James Parker (Mariners) and 10th-round selection Keyshawn Askew (Mets) as the six Tigers chosen in the 2021 draft. On Tuesday, freshman righthander Mack Anglin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy