Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Congresswoman Julia Letlow On The Passing Of Edwin Edwards

KEDM
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongresswoman Julia Letlow (LA-05) released the following statement upon the death of former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards:. “I want to express my condolences to the family of Gov. Edwin Edwards and his countless friends across Louisiana. He lived a long and remarkable life that took him from rural Avoyelles Parish to the Governor’s Mansion and left a lasting impact on our state. Like many, I will remember him as a true Louisiana original for bringing his own unique style to our politics and embodying our state’s joie de vivre.”

www.kedm.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edwin Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congresswoman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Louisiana Statecrossroadstoday.com

Goodbyes for Louisiana’s flamboyant ex-Gov. Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Events marking the death of former Louisiana Gov. Edwin W. Edwards were set to begin Saturday with a public viewing in the marble-trimmed Memorial Hall of the state Capitol where the flamboyant politician served 16 years. Edwards was the only person elected four times as...
New Orleans, LAMinneapolis Star Tribune

ANALYSIS: Edwin Edwards' legacy? It's complicated

NEW ORLEANS — That Edwin Edwards' fame might have diminished a bit while he was imprisoned became clear on the day of his third wedding in July 2011 — months after his release and just days shy of his 84th birthday — to a 32-year-old woman. After a private ceremony...
Baton Rouge, LAFranklin Banner-Tribune

Edwin Edwards laid to rest

Mourners file past the casket of former Gov. Edwin Edwards on Saturday at the Louisiana Capitol in Baton Rouge. Edwards, who dominated a generation of Louisiana politics while serving four terms, was eulogized at a private Sunday service. Edwards died the morning of July 12 after years of respiratory illness.
Louisiana Stateavoyellestoday.com

Sunday Funeral Services for Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards

Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) will provide a pool camera feed as part of a coordinated effort to provide coverage of the funeral services of former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards on Sunday, July 18. Times are fluid. Please monitor the Satellite Coordinates for updates. LPB will relay a signal from a...
Politicsavoyellestoday.com

Former Governor Edwin Edwards' Lie In State Visitation

Thursday, July 15, 2021 - A public "Lie-In-State" visitation for former Governor Edwin Edwards, who passed away Monday, July 12, will be held this Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 10 am to 7 pm in Memorial Hall of the Louisiana State Capitol, located on the 1st floor. For security purposes, no bags larger than a small purse will be permitted.
Baton Rouge, LAUS News and World Report

Weekend Memorials and Funeral for Former Gov. Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The public gets a chance to say goodbye to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin W. Edwards beginning Saturday morning at the Louisiana Capitol. Edwards, who died Monday at age 93, is to lie in repose in the Capitol's Memorial Hall between the House and Senate chambers. The public will be able to view the casket from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Baton Rouge, LAbrproud.com

People pay final respects to former Governor Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – People from across Louisiana and the nation paid their final respects to former Governor Edwin Edwards as his body laid in the state capitol. They came from all walks of life to see the man who made history from politicians who served alongside him, to family who hold him close to their hearts.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

How to watch services for Gov. Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Funeral services are being held this weekend for former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards. Edwards, 93, passed away earlier this week. A public viewing is being held Saturday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the State Capitol. WAFB will have live coverage online until noon Saturday.
PoliticsHammond Daily Star

LPB presents coverage of Edwin Edwards

Louisiana Public Broadcasting will present coverage regarding the death of four-term governor Edwin Edwards today through Monday. At 7 p.m. on LPB's "Louisiana: The State We’re In," André Moreau will give viewers a look at Edwards’ life and career using archived footage from past profiles and debates as well as a never-before-seen interview with Edwards conducted just a few years before his death.
Politicspostsouth.com

Friends remember colorful career of Edwin Edwards

A public viewing Saturday at the State Capitol and private ceremony open to friends and family Sunday at the Old State Capitol marked the final ride for former Gov. Edwin Edwards. Friends and colleagues remembered Edwards as a man who reached out to help the rich and poor, and showed...
PoliticsThe Independent

Edwin Edwards: Colourful American governor with a penchant for theatrics

In Louisiana, a state notorious for colourful politicians, Edwin Edwards blazed for half a century, a near-perpetual neon rainbow. The former Louisiana governor and US congressman, who has died aged 93, was a brazen practitioner of the corrupt-politics-as-theatrics style mastered by the legendary Depression-era demagogue Huey Long. Edwards served three...
Politicslpb.org

LPB DIGITAL PLATFORMS TO STREAM SERVICES OF EDWIN EDWARDS

Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) Digital Platforms offer several opportunities for those wishing to pay their final respects to former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards with live streaming coverage of both Saturday’s lying in state and Sunday’s funeral services. Edwards, who passed away at the age of 93, will lie in state...
Politicsbayoubrief.com

The Epic Lives of Edwin W. Edwards, 1927-2021

“I have always loved Louisiana, its people, its bayous, its land, and its eternal joie d’vie. That’s my hope for you: That you will never lose your love for living.”. Earl K. Long once surmised that the “ideal” governor of Louisiana would be “a Frenchman with an English-sounding name who was a Catholic and could speak French.” The irascible and wily younger brother of the martyred Kingfish, “Uncle Earl,” as he famously called himself, wasn’t describing anyone in particular; he was attempting to solve a riddle at the crux of Louisiana politics.
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Hill

Death of a legend: Louisiana's Edwin Edwards didn't stoop to racism

There may be no Southern politician who was more colorful, controversial and consequential than Edwin Edwards, who dominated Louisiana politics for more than three decades. Everything about Edwards, who died this week at 93, was larger than life: his unforgettable one liners — saying the “only way I can lose this election is if I'm caught in bed with a dead girl or a live boy”; his flaws — he spent eight years in the slammer; and his progressive politics, rising above the race card when it dominated politics in the region. He won four terms as governor after serving four terms in Congress.
Baton Rouge, LAbrproud.com

Trina Edwards addresses decision not to televise former Gov. Edwin Edwards’ funeral

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Trina Edwards took to social media to clarify her decision not to televise former Governor Edwin Edwards’ Sunday funeral service. “The grief I am feeling is indescribable and I and our small son needed to be able to grieve privately without having our weakest moments on display for public viewing and scrutiny,” she said in a social media post.
Natchitoches, LANatchitoches Times

Reflections by Jerry Pierce: Edwin Edwards

Former Gov. Edwin Edwards, who died this week at age 93, had a genuine affinity for Natchitoches. He often called the town a “microcosm of Louisiana” and was always convinced that an appearance here in the 1970s helped propel him to his first of four terms in the statehouse. One...
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Edwin Edwards’ Legacy Was No Joke

Accused of having taken an illegal campaign contribution, Edwin Edwards, who knew the law better than most judges, once offered a novel defense. For someone to have made the contribution was illegal he explained, however it was not illegal for him to accept it. Turns out he was right. Speaking...

Comments / 0

Community Policy