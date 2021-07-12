Congresswoman Julia Letlow On The Passing Of Edwin Edwards
Congresswoman Julia Letlow (LA-05) released the following statement upon the death of former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards:. “I want to express my condolences to the family of Gov. Edwin Edwards and his countless friends across Louisiana. He lived a long and remarkable life that took him from rural Avoyelles Parish to the Governor’s Mansion and left a lasting impact on our state. Like many, I will remember him as a true Louisiana original for bringing his own unique style to our politics and embodying our state’s joie de vivre.”www.kedm.org
