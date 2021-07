(Editor’s note: This is one of a series of articles in the months to come on candidates for statewide office.) Patty Durand, Democratic challenger to Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols, is a longtime consumer advocate in the energy industry who owns a consulting business that focuses on consumer engagement and education in energy and technology. She previously served as president and CEO of the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative, helping it double in size and expand energy stakeholder knowledge about consumers through many pieces of foundational research. Durand sat down with InsiderAdvantage this week to discuss the issues that compelled her to run for the PSC and what she has planned if elected.