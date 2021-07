GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today, President Joe Biden met with Cuban-American leaders at the White House to discuss applying new sanctions on the Cuban regime. The President met with Felice Gorordo, the CEO of eMerge Americas and the co-founder of Roots of Hope; Yotuel Romero, the lead singer of Cuban hip hop group Orishas and the author of a song that has become an anthem for the protesters; Ana Sofia Pelaez, the founder of the Miami Freedom Project; and former Miami mayor Manny Diaz.