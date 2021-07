When Jacob Zuma was South Africa’s president, he clung to power through scandal after scandal, fending off multiple attempts to remove him. He finally quit in 2018 under threat of impeachment when his own party, the African National Congress, turned against him in the face of steeply falling electoral support. The law caught up with the 79-year-old Zuma in July, when he defied a court order to testify before a graft inquiry. His jailing triggered protests that claimed at least 121 lives, saw hundreds of businesses looted and weakened the country’s currency.