UNION COUNTY — As of Monday, July 12, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) reports 100,723 in the county have been partially vaccinated under all programs. The 42% compares to 46% of the state’s total population who are at least partially vaccinated. In the county, 95,179, or 40%, of the county is now fully vaccinated compared to 43% statewide.