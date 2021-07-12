Cancel
Bend, OR

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity accept applications for Bend housing program

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity said Monday they are excited to offer more housing opportunities. They will accept housing applications beginning July 12-Aug 2 for their Watercress Townhomes on 18th and Watercress in Bend. These 2-story, energy efficient townhomes include two bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, kitchen/living on 2nd floor and a single car garage. There are eight townhomes in total at this site.

