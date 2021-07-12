Sunset Breeze-Inspired Scented Candles
The Bahamas Candle by Homesick is set to launch this summer. The lifestyle brand partnered up with The Islands of The Bahamas to connect scent to paradise. As travel restrictions lift, Homesick wants to remind consumers of the tropical oasis that awaits through its new tropical fragrance. In addition, one lucky winner and a guest will be awarded The Bahamas limited-edition candle as well as flights and a three-night stay at the Caerula Mar Club.www.trendhunter.com
Comments / 0