Plant-Forward Perfect For The Grill: Portabella Mushroom Sandwich
SALT LAKE CITY – Growing tired of hotdogs and hamburgers on the grill? A portabella mushroom is a great plant-forward, hearty option for a backyard barbeque. “The portabella mushroom has a nice meaty texture, and is often used in place of a steak or other meats in vegan or vegetarian dishes,” said Josh Broadbent, executive sous chef for Intermountain Healthcare. “Just be sure to remove the gills with a spoon before putting the mushroom on the grill. Otherwise, it will stick to the grill and have a muddy flavor.”ksltv.com
Comments / 0