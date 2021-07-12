Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Dad saves 5-year-old son from stranger who abducted him at apartment swimming pool: Reports

By Jacquelyn Gray
Posted by 
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JclG3_0aupH9PD00

A woman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly abducting a 5-year-old boy from an Oklahoma apartment complex.

According to KOKI, Jordan Canfield allegedly approached the boy at a swimming pool located at the Tulsa apartment complex and told him that she would be taking him home because his time to swim was up.

Witnesses saw Canfield calling over the 5-year-old by waving at him before taking the boy’s hand and walking away, KTUL reported.

Police said the boy’s father got in his truck after realizing his son was missing and ultimately found the pair five blocks away.

Canfield was allegedly spotted walking down the street holding the boy’s hand. She has no connection to the child, according to KOKI.

KTUL reported that the father yelled to his son — prompting the boy to run to him as the kidnapping suspect fled on foot.

Shortly thereafter, police located Canfield several blocks away and took her into custody. The father told officers that he had never seen the woman before Saturday’s incident, according to KTUL.

Canfield is apparently homeless, and KOKI reported that she is undergoing a mental evaluation.

Reports indicated that the boy was not injured.

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast. Listen to the latest episode:

Join Nancy Grace for her new online video series designed to help you protect what you love most — your children.

[Featured image: Jordan Canfield/Tulsa Police Department]

Comments / 13

CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
2K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

CrimeOnline ushers in a new era of combatting crime and crime awareness. From the “Most Wanted” across the country to missing people and Amber Alerts, nationwide breaking crime news, sex offender registries, jail breaks, “caught-on-video,” tip lines and the newest, slickest consumer scams, CrimeOnline arms its audience with need-to-know information that not only allows them to protect themselves but also gather as a community – a crime-busting nation – to fight back. CrimeOnline was founded by renowned legal analyst Nancy Grace.

 https://www.crimeonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Society
State
Oklahoma State
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Grace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Swimming Pool#Tulsa Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Charlotte County, FLPosted by
CrimeOnline

Missing Girl, 15, Found Captive in 38-Year-Old Armed Felon’s Home After Telling Parents She Was Going to Church Retreat

Authorities have located a 15-year-old Texas girl at the Florida home of a felon, where the suspect was keeping a semi-automatic weapon. According to Fox News, the unidentified teen girl from Dilley, Texas, told her parents she was going to an all-inclusive church retreat in Florida earlier this month. When her parents were unable to reach the girl by phone after she left for the trip, they contacted police and reported her missing.
Houston, TXPosted by
CrimeOnline

Three Young Children Found Walking Alone Lead Police to Mother in Bloodied Bathtub, Puncture Wounds Covering Her Body

Police in Houston are investigating a bizarre incident involving a critically injured woman found in her bathtub. According to WOAI, three children, ages 4, 5, and 8, were found walking near a gas station near Interstate at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. The children reportedly told police they thought “Mommy was dead,” and police went to the home in the Antioch Village Apartments.
KidsPosted by
CrimeOnline

Mom ‘At End of Her Rope’ Keeps Autistic Daughter Locked in Makeshift Cage at Filthy Home: Police

A Florida woman was arrested Sunday after authorities learned she was reportedly keeping her autistic daughter housed in a homemade cage made of wood and metal. Police were called to a Palm Bay home on Saturday after a neighbor spotted a girl inside their screened-in patio. Officers determined the girl was nonverbal and had some sort of disability and that she lived next door, according to WESH.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

SEE IT: Cops Rescue Suicidal Teen Girl Who Tries to Jump From Overpass a Month After First Attempt

A 17-year-old who reportedly attempted to throw herself off of a Florida overpass on Father’s Day tried the same thing again on Monday. According to Flagler Live, numerous people called 911 to report a girl holding onto the outside grill of the Palm Coast Parkway overpass above I-95 in Flagler County, threatening suicide. As two bystanders attempted to talk to her, authorities closed off Palm Coast Parkway westbound.
RelationshipsPosted by
CrimeOnline

Couple Found Dead in Separate Sites On Camping Trip, Police Investigating as Homicide

A man and a woman were dead near an Ohio campsite Tuesday after losing contact with family weeks before. According to WCMH, the pair, from Pickaway County, had gone camping in the Equine Area of the Appalachian Hills Wildlife nature preserve and lost contact with family members in early July. The couple has not been identified and it is not known when they left for the camping trip.
AccidentsPosted by
CrimeOnline

Police Not Ruling Out Foul Play Death of 4-Year-Old Boy Found ‘Hidden’ In His Bedroom

Authorities in Utah are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy who was found dead in his home hours after being reported missing. As CrimeOnline previously reported, Kache Wallis, 4, was reported missing on Sunday morning when he was missing from his bed at his home in Hurricane City. Later the same day, after investigators searched the home for a second time, Kache was found dead in his bedroom. He was reportedly “hidden,” but investigators have not yet provided further information about where in the bedroom he was found.
Rocky Point, NYPosted by
CrimeOnline

Mother fatally shoots a man, then speeds off with two young children in her car, prompting AMBER Alert

Authorities in Oklahoma issued an AMBER Alert on Wednesday for two children whose mother is accused of fatally shooting a man on Monday. KOCO reports that Wagoner County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting in Rocky Point on Monday. At the home, they found a man mortally wounded. Responding officers attempted lifesaving measures but the unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hurricane, UTPosted by
CrimeOnline

Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead Hours Later in His Home

A 4-year-old Utah boy reported missing Sunday morning was found dead in his home later in the day. The Hurricane City Police Department reported that Kache Wallis was last seen Saturday evening when he was tucked into bed wearing white Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle pajamas but was missing when the family awoke in the morning. At the time, they suggested the boy might be with his non-custodial, biological mother.
Aurora, COPosted by
CrimeOnline

Toddler Boy Dies After He Slips Out Of Father’s Arms, Falls From Second-Story Escalator

A toddler boy has died in Colorado after an apparent accident at a shopping mall. According to CBS4, the boy’s father was holding him while riding an escalator at Town Center in Aurora on Sunday afternoon. The toddler reportedly lunged away and slipped out of his father’s embrace, falling from the second level to the ground floor, where witnesses say he was unconscious.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
CrimeOnline

Gunman Chased Down & Beaten to Death With Bricks After Opening Fire at Party: Reports

A man who opened fire Monday at a Texas party was killed when bystanders beat him with bricks, according to authorities. The Dallas Morning News reported that one person was fatally shot and several people were wounded during the incident which unfolded in Fort Worth. The suspect was reportedly attending the small gathering when he became upset, left the party, and returned with another individual.
KidsPosted by
CrimeOnline

FOUND SAFE: 6-Year-Old Boy Vanishes Close to Midnight, Police Issue ‘Endangered Child Alert’

*Kenneth has been found safe, according to police.*. Alabama authorities are searching for a 6-year-old boy who disappeared on Sunday. According to Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, Kenneth Skillern was last seen at around 11 p.m. in Waterloo, wearing grey shorts. ABC 31 reports that the child was last seen in a 2012 grey Dodge Ram 1500 with Alabama license plate, 841ATT.

Comments / 13

Community Policy