Becky Lynch Praises Tyson Kidd As ‘Best in the Biz,’ Wishes Him Happy Birthday

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecky Lynch had some high praise for WWE producer Tyson Kidd, naming him the best in the business while wishing him a happy birthday. Kidd celebrated his 41st birthday on Sunday and Lynch shared a picture of herself hugging Kidd via her Instagram stories while sending him some well-wishes for the day.

