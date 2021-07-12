Becky Lynch Praises Tyson Kidd As ‘Best in the Biz,’ Wishes Him Happy Birthday

The Man could be coming around once again as early as this weekend's WWE Money in the Bank PPV, or even the go-home episode of Friday Night Smackdown. Becky Lynch is rumored to be in attendance at Money in the Bank on Sunday, according to a report from PWInider's Mike Johnson. Johnson says that Lynch is scheduled to be at the show, though he notes it's unknown whether Becky will appear on camera. If Lynch, who has been training at the WWE Performance Center recently, does appear at Money in the Bank, it would be a satisfying conclusion to an absence that began after last year's PPV, when she abdicated her Raw Women's Championship to Money in the Bank ladder match winner Asuka due to pregnancy. Lynch gave birth to her and Seth Rollins' child in December, and unfortunately, it didn't happen live on PPV. Lynch's last match was at WrestleMania in 2020, in front of an empty arena, and she didn't even appear once inside the Thunderdome, so appearing in front of one of the first live crowds of the post-pandemic era would be a pretty massive change.