WWE News: Company Reportedly Using Less Indy Talents as Extras, Nikki Cross’ New Ring Name Is Official

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 15 days ago

WWE has unbooked several independent talents that they had set for extras for the coming weeks, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that a number of talents who had been booked were told they would not be needed and that WWE is reducing the number of planned outside talents for TV, booking just two extras in some situations.

