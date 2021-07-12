Cancel
Springfield, OR

Police officer hurt when driver hits patrol car

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 15 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — A Springfield police officer was hurt when a motorist hit his patrol car while he was inside, authorities said.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the officer was responding to a different vehicle crash when a motorist failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the side of the police car, KEZI-TV reported.

The driver then drove away, police said.

The officer was trapped by an airbag but used an emergency car escape tool to free himself and area residents helped the officer get out of the car, police said. He was hospitalized and treated for minor injuries.

A witness to the crash followed the suspect’s vehicle as they fled and told officials where the driver parked the vehicle and fled on foot.

Once located, police said the driver tried to escape before being arrested. Police said they believe alcohol and drugs were involved in the crash and are investigating.

