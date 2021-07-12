Cancel
Hewitt, TX

Hewitt PD arrests five in connection with June 23 park shooting

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
The Hewitt Police Department has arrested five in connection with the Hewitt Park shooting that injured a 21-year old victim.

17-year-old Akeirea Lucas, 18-year-old Cecil Holliday, 17-year-old Karon Kenneth Holliday, 20-year-old William Morgan, and 20-year-old Desiree Nakay Haynes have now been arrested and charged with two felony carges - engaging in organized criminal activity and multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Hewitt Police, video footage and witnesses were used to identify the suspects and all five have now been booked into McLennan County Jail.

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

