Minneapolis, MN

2 men sentenced to life for killing real estate agent

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 15 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two men convicted in the 2019 kidnapping and slaying of a real estate agent in Minnesota were sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Cedric Berry and Berry Davis, both 42, were found guilty in Hennepin County District Court last month in the death of 28-year-old Monique Baugh. Prosecutors say she was lured to a phony home showing in the Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove. She was found shot to death in a Minneapolis alley.

Investigators say the men were part of a scheme aimed at getting to Baugh’s boyfriend, who had a feud with a former business associate and drug dealer. Baugh’s boyfriend was shot and wounded during the altercation, for which jurors convicted both men of attempted second-degree murder.

Hennepin County prosecutor Mike Freeman said the sentencing hearing included several victim impact statements submitted in writing and read by Baugh’s family and friends.

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

