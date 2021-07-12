Cancel
Stocks

Nasdaq Reports a Solid Surge in the US Matched Equity Volume for June

By Felipe Erazo
financemagnates.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) reported on Monday its monthly volumes for June, highlighting a surge for equity derivative markets compared with May. According to the report released on their website, the figure reached 286 million of contracts in US equity options volume, which is up from the number posted in the last month of 247. For the European options and futures volume, numbers showed that it hit 5.7 in June, which is up with the number tested in May of 5.3.

www.financemagnates.com

