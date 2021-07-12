Tails & Tales Challenge at the County Library June 1–July 31
The Tails &Tales Summer Reading Challenge is part of a nationwide effort that encourages preschoolers, school-age children, teens and adults to read over the summer and connect with family, friends and community. Preschoolers will be talking and singing; school-age children, teens and adults will read novels. “Children and families are encouraged to read and connect with friends, family and connect with the community,” Sara Neal, marketing manager, said.www.westjordanjournal.com
