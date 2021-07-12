Cancel
Free MLB Picks For Today 7/12/2021

San Francisco Giants NL Pennant MLB Pick Prediction 7/12/2021. MLB pick is to take San Francisco Giants to win NL Pennant at +675 odds. As we hit the All Star Break the San Francisco Giants sit atop the NL West with a 57-32 record which equates to a .640 winning percentage best in baseball. Giants played in the competitive NL West division facing both the Dodgers and Padres. At home, the team has won 30 of 43 and have are eight games over .500 on the road. They sit second in the National League in run differential at +116. In the NL West they have two games in hand of the Dodgers and four in hand of the Padres. Giants sit second best in baseball in Team ERA and best in the Majors in WHIP at 1.11. Starters give them quality starts and the team third best defensively. Giants have hit the most home runs of any team in baseball. Team has a good mix of veterans and young players on their roster. Kevin Gausman and Anthony DeSclafani have given the team solid work from their rotation. Alex Wood gives the team playoff experience from the left side. He sits with an 8-3 record with ERA of 3.67 in his fifteen starts. Aaron Sanchez is expected back in rotation at the end of the month. Johnny Cueto could fall to the fifth starter with Sanchez returning so he could eat up innings out of the bullpen during the playoffs. Play San Francisco Giants to win NL Pennant at +675.

