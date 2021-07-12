Goshen property owner granted extra time to correct code violations

The owner of this vacant Goshen house at 308 E. Plymouth Ave. was given until Aug. 30 to correct a number of previously identified city code violations during Monday’s meeting of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety. Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News

GOSHEN — The owner of a Goshen house previously found to have multiple violations of the city’s Neighborhood Preservation Ordinance will have until Aug. 30 to finish all needed repairs following action by the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon.

Monday’s hearing involved a vacant property at 308 E. Plymouth Ave., owned by Cecil Bontrager, 61818 C.R. 33, Goshen.

According to Travis Eash, code enforcement officer for the city, Bontrager was originally ordered to come before the board for a hearing on May 17 after an inspection of the property revealed numerous violations related to the city’s Neighborhood Preservation Ordinance.

A breakdown of the nine safety violations referenced by Eash included:

1. The furnace needed to be assessed by a HVAC professional to determine that it is in good working condition;

2. All duct work needed to be evaluated by a HVAC professional to determine that it was in good working condition;

3. Junction boxes and electrical wiring needed to be assessed and fixed by a licensed electrician;

4. Plumbing needed to be fixed and assessed by a licensed plumber to ensure that it is in good working condition;

5. Rotted wood floor boards needed to be replaced and all flooring must be properly installed and updated;

6. Aging shingles and roofing must be replaced and water tight;

7. The ceiling needed to have drywall installed, be mudded and then painted;

8. All chipping and peeling paint inside and outside of the property needed to be painted; and

9. All unpainted surfaces inside and outside of the property needed to be painted.

At the conclusion of the May 17 hearing, board members voted to give Bontrager until Monday’s meeting to show that a majority of the noted violations had been corrected. As part of that motion, Bontrager was also ordered to come before the board to address any questions they might have about his work.

During Monday’s hearing, Eash informed the board’s members that a reinspection of the property that morning had revealed that while some progress had been made at the house, items 1, 4, 6, 7 and 9 remained uncompleted. Eash also noted that for most of the work that had been completed, the proper city work permits had not been obtained.

However, in speaking with the board’s members Monday, Bontrager committed to completing the remainder of the work in a timely manner, and seeking any necessary permits connected to that work.

Given that pledge, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who also holds a seat on the board, said he wouldn’t be opposed to granting Bontrager some additional time to complete the remaining work.

“I do see that the landowner on this one is working through the list, and making progress,” Stutsman said. “So, I do put some weight on there. And hearing him publicly commit to getting the electrical permits needed, and to keep moving forward, and that he wants to get this to a point where it’s rentable, I put some weight behind that, too.”

In the end, the remainder of the board’s members agreed, and a motion was passed unanimously to grant Bontrager until Aug. 30 to bring the remainder of his violations into compliance with city code.

OTHER BUSINESS

In other business, board members:

• Approved the promotion of Phillip Schrock to the rank of fire captain with the Goshen Fire Department.

• Approved the promotion of Lyle Wingard to the rank of fire lieutenant with the Goshen Fire Department.

• Approved the promotion of Matthew Dunithan to the rank of fire sergeant with the Goshen Fire Department.

• Approved a request by Schrock Commercial for permission to close the sidewalk in front of 112, 114, 116 S. Main St. for 30 days starting Aug. 2 to allow construction crews to renovate the front exterior of The Goshen News’ building. During the closure, sidewalk detour signs will be posed on the east side of Main Street at Lincoln Avenue and just north of the alleyway between Edward Jones and Sorg Jewelers.

• Approved a contract with Peerless Midwest Inc. to perform an inspection, evaluation and repairs on Filter #2 at the city’s North Wellfield at a cost of approximately $35,000.