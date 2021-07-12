Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goshen, IN

Goshen property owner granted extra time to correct code violations

By JOHN KLINE THE GOSHEN NEWS
Posted by 
The Goshen News
The Goshen News
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qkT4K_0aupFDmS00
The owner of this vacant Goshen house at 308 E. Plymouth Ave. was given until Aug. 30 to correct a number of previously identified city code violations during Monday’s meeting of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety. Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News

GOSHEN — The owner of a Goshen house previously found to have multiple violations of the city’s Neighborhood Preservation Ordinance will have until Aug. 30 to finish all needed repairs following action by the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon.

Monday’s hearing involved a vacant property at 308 E. Plymouth Ave., owned by Cecil Bontrager, 61818 C.R. 33, Goshen.

According to Travis Eash, code enforcement officer for the city, Bontrager was originally ordered to come before the board for a hearing on May 17 after an inspection of the property revealed numerous violations related to the city’s Neighborhood Preservation Ordinance.

A breakdown of the nine safety violations referenced by Eash included:

1. The furnace needed to be assessed by a HVAC professional to determine that it is in good working condition;

2. All duct work needed to be evaluated by a HVAC professional to determine that it was in good working condition;

3. Junction boxes and electrical wiring needed to be assessed and fixed by a licensed electrician;

4. Plumbing needed to be fixed and assessed by a licensed plumber to ensure that it is in good working condition;

5. Rotted wood floor boards needed to be replaced and all flooring must be properly installed and updated;

6. Aging shingles and roofing must be replaced and water tight;

7. The ceiling needed to have drywall installed, be mudded and then painted;

8. All chipping and peeling paint inside and outside of the property needed to be painted; and

9. All unpainted surfaces inside and outside of the property needed to be painted.

At the conclusion of the May 17 hearing, board members voted to give Bontrager until Monday’s meeting to show that a majority of the noted violations had been corrected. As part of that motion, Bontrager was also ordered to come before the board to address any questions they might have about his work.

During Monday’s hearing, Eash informed the board’s members that a reinspection of the property that morning had revealed that while some progress had been made at the house, items 1, 4, 6, 7 and 9 remained uncompleted. Eash also noted that for most of the work that had been completed, the proper city work permits had not been obtained.

However, in speaking with the board’s members Monday, Bontrager committed to completing the remainder of the work in a timely manner, and seeking any necessary permits connected to that work.

Given that pledge, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who also holds a seat on the board, said he wouldn’t be opposed to granting Bontrager some additional time to complete the remaining work.

“I do see that the landowner on this one is working through the list, and making progress,” Stutsman said. “So, I do put some weight on there. And hearing him publicly commit to getting the electrical permits needed, and to keep moving forward, and that he wants to get this to a point where it’s rentable, I put some weight behind that, too.”

In the end, the remainder of the board’s members agreed, and a motion was passed unanimously to grant Bontrager until Aug. 30 to bring the remainder of his violations into compliance with city code.

OTHER BUSINESS

In other business, board members:

• Approved the promotion of Phillip Schrock to the rank of fire captain with the Goshen Fire Department.

• Approved the promotion of Lyle Wingard to the rank of fire lieutenant with the Goshen Fire Department.

• Approved the promotion of Matthew Dunithan to the rank of fire sergeant with the Goshen Fire Department.

• Approved a request by Schrock Commercial for permission to close the sidewalk in front of 112, 114, 116 S. Main St. for 30 days starting Aug. 2 to allow construction crews to renovate the front exterior of The Goshen News’ building. During the closure, sidewalk detour signs will be posed on the east side of Main Street at Lincoln Avenue and just north of the alleyway between Edward Jones and Sorg Jewelers.

• Approved a contract with Peerless Midwest Inc. to perform an inspection, evaluation and repairs on Filter #2 at the city’s North Wellfield at a cost of approximately $35,000.

Comments / 0

The Goshen News

The Goshen News

Goshen, IN
1K+
Followers
112
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Goshen News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Plymouth, IN
Goshen, IN
Business
Goshen, IN
Government
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Owner#Schrock Commercial#Sorg Jewelers#Peerless Midwest Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSReuters

Biden to ask federal workers to get vaccinated or face testing -source

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that all civilian federal workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and travel limits, a source familiar with the matter said. Biden, who will deliver...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Sunisa Lee takes gold in women’s gymnastics final

TOKYO (AP) — An American finished atop the podium in the women’s Olympic gymnastics all-around, just like always. Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Tsunami watch issued for Hawaii after 8.2M quake hits Alaska

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii on Wednesday evening following a large earthquake off the Alaska peninsula. According to Honolulu Star Advertiser, The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center listed the magnitude as 8.1 and said “an investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaii.” But the U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was magnitude 8.2 and hit 56 miles (91 kilometers) east southeast of Perryville, Alaska.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Bob Odenkirk recovering from 'heart related' issue after collapse on 'Better Call Saul' set

Actor Bob Odenkirk was stable and recovering Wednesday, a day after he collapsed on the set of his AMC series, "Better Call Saul," his representatives confirmed. Odenkirk, 58, was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night and prompted worry from friends and fans as uncertainty about his condition lingered into the morning. His representatives said in a statement that he was in "stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident."
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Facebook to require employees be vaccinated to return to the office

Facebook is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated before they return to the office. The requirement is for anyone at Facebook’s U.S. offices and the implementation of the policy will depend on “local conditions and regulations,” according to the statement from Facebook’s Vice President of People Lori Goler on Wednesday.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US economy accelerated at a solid 6.5% rate last quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fueled by vaccinations and government aid, the U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.5% annual rate last quarter in another sign that the nation has achieved a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession. Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department estimated that the nation’s gross domestic product —...
Swimming & SurfingABC News

It's a keeper: Caeleb Dressel wins Olympic gold on his own

TOKYO -- Caeleb Dressel tossed his gold medal from a winning relay at the Tokyo Olympics to a teammate in the stands. He’s keeping his second one. Dressel edged defending champion Kyle Chalmers of Australia in a thrilling finish to win the 100-meter freestyle on Thursday and earn his first individual Olympic gold.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House at war over Jan. 6 inquiry, mask mandate

House Republicans and Democrats are at each other’s throats over two explosive issues — the Capitol insurrection and a new mask mandate — that have collided this week in a perfect storm of partisan hostility. The tensions have simmered with fluctuating ferocity since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy