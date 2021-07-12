Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Gosund Smart Home Devices Can Upgrade Your Home for Less

By Christian Cawley
makeuseof.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking at smart home technology to make life easier, you've probably considered smart plugs, doorbells, light switches, and smart plugs. Often, you'll be considering items from several manufacturers, but rather than risk incompatibility and other issues, it's wiser to build your smart home around a kit from the same manufacturer. With this in mind, Gosund smart home products with Alexa integration should be top of your list.

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Home Devices#Smart Devices#Google Home#Activate Devices#Wi Fi#Gosund Smart Home Teaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

5 smart home devices on Amazon that people can’t stop raving about

Why is everyone so obsessed with smart home gadgets right now? Well, there are a few good reasons. If you really stop to think about it though, there’s one thing that really sets the smart home market apart from other popular consumer technology markets. With smartphones, laptops, and other similar products, huge innovations only come around once every few years, at best. Meanwhile, there are innovative new smart home gadgets that pop up all the time. It seems like there are amazing new smart home innovations every day! Sure, popular gadgets like smart locks, Philips Hue smart LED light bulbs,...
Electronicskomando.com

The best TV trick you’re probably not using (but should be)

Think about all the devices you use daily. Your phone, tablet, TV, gaming console, streaming boxes, thermostat, smart speaker, etc. Depending on the model, they can communicate with each other, opening up new features and increasing usefulness. A smart home setup can automate your entertainment system, security, lighting and more....
ElectronicsKGUN 9

Live smarter and safer with a Smart Home

Cox Communication is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. Americans have spent more time at home than ever before in the last year,resulting in incorporating smart technologies in everyday life. Using smart home tech and living a ‘smart life’ has given people more time to live mindfully, rediscover what brings them joy. Tech and Digital Creator Justine Ezarik talks about you can live smarter and safer with a Smart Home.
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

How Do Smart Glasses Work?

Smart glasses are the next big thing in wearable smart technology. They offer the capability to bring the technology found in our smartphones directly to our eyes and ears. In 2013, Google launched the first smart glasses. The Google Glass Explorer ended up being a commercial failure, but since then, multiple companies have launched their own version of smart glasses, and the field is growing more exciting by the month.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

8 best home printers to upgrade your wireless office setup

While wireless home printers might be quite a normal concept now, it was only a few years ago that technology caused a huge shift in printer design. We’re sure that everyone reading this has, at some point, had to clasp a printer in one hand while frantically trying to plug its wire into a USB port around the back of the computer. All the time being worried that the ink cartridges have leaked or the paper you shortsightedly already put in the tray is about to spill out.No more! The wireless printer is now, understandably, wildly popular. Almost consigning its...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Gesture-Based Smart Home Controllers

The 'DiCE SMART' home automation hub is an intelligence smart home controller for users looking to take more intuitive control over the equipment in their living space. The device works by offering control over solutions via the accompanying smartphone app or using hand gestures and voice commands to further enhance ease of use. The device can thus offer real-time information related to indoor air quality, household energy consumption and more from one convenient spot.
Electronicsknowtechie.com

How to build a smart home on a budget

Building a smart home doesn’t have to be expensive. Since more companies are offering smart accessories, prices have gone way down over the last few years. Technology also tends to get cheaper over time, and smart tech has been around for a while now. You could build a smart home...
Electronicstodayshomeowner.com

Control Multiple Wi-Fi Devices with Brilliant’s Smart Home Control

Smart technology has invaded homes in recent years and, for one thing, has made home security much more accessible to homeowners than in years past. That’s because you no longer need a wired system with professional installation and pricey monthly membership plans. Wi-Fi systems result in more affordable solutions with...
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Control your smart home with switches and buttons

If you turn your home into a smart home, you can enjoy convenient functions: the light switches on automatically at the specified time, the heating is turned down when the window is open or an alarm is triggered when the IP camera detects movement. The respective devices and their commands are configured and controlled via smartphone app. You can also control many smart home centers using voice assistants or smart displays. But wall switches or buttons with which you can quickly call up a desired function are still useful in a smart home. How do you explain what to look out for?
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Amazon: Numerous Echo devices should support Smart Home Standard Matter

Amazon smart Alexa speakers are to be updated to make them compatible with the Matter smart home standard. Amazom announced this at its Alexa Live 2021 developer conference. The update is only withheld from the first generation Echo and Echo Dot and the discontinued Amazon Tap. Matter is a common...
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

Govee Glide Review: The Coolest Smart Wall Light

The Govee Glide Wall Light is a great smart home lighting solution that integrates well with smart home hubs and has one of the most feature-packed companion apps that we've ever seen. While it doesn't offer the premium feeling of competing products, you'll struggle to find anything at this price point with this many features.
Electronicscoolthings.com

Level Up Your Backyards And Gardens With These Smart Outdoor Devices

From smart locks and security cams to programmable lights and all sorts of intelligent appliances, smart devices can automate a whole lot of chores inside your home. But, all that automation and connectivity don’t have to be limited to the space between the front door and the back door. In fact, there’s a growing range of AI-powered, connected gadgets that can bring the same smarts to your backyards and gardens, making erstwhile boring chores just that much easier while creating a more comfortable space.
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

The 8 Best Smart Home Devices to Buy for Summer 2021

When you think about your home in the summer, there are only a few things that might come to mind: entertaining, keeping cool, summer vacations, lowering your energy bills, and barbecuing on the beach. Truthfully, is there anything better than sand between your toes and a cool summer breeze?. With...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The best Ikea smart home gadgets

Where can you go to find furniture, bedding, kitchenware, home decor, delectable Swedish meatballs, and melt-in-your-mouth cinnamon rolls? Yes, you can hop in the car and score a number of these items on a multi-store errand run, but there’s only one emporium that houses everything mentioned under one roof (particularly the meatballs and cinnamon treats), and that’s Ikea.
Cell PhonesFast Company

These 5 great apps can help declutter your home—and your life

Decluttering can be a difficult task for many people even in normal times. Toss in a global pandemic that kept us inside our homes for months on end, box after box arriving on our doorsteps? Something’s gotta give!. Now that we’re slowly but surely opening back up, we’ve got lots...
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

Verizon’s Fios Mix & Match Upgrade Covers Your Whole Home

If you aren’t the only person in your house that’s working from home, you know how difficult it can be to find a quiet spot to work in that still has a solid internet connection. Now, with Verizon’s new Mix & Match on Fios plans, you’ll be covered. The new...
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

8 Gadgets and Devices We’d Travel Back in Time For

The constant march of technological progress is inevitable. New gadgets and devices come out all the time---each generation faster and more impressive than the last. And as the newest, shiniest products are released, the old stuff gets left behind. In most cases, that's a good thing. Most old technology can't...
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

7 Features to Consider Before Buying an OLED TV

For many years, 4K OLED TVs were unreachable for most people due to their price. However, as the technology moved forward, the costs came down, and it's now almost mainstream. We've reached the point where someone planning to buy a new TV would seriously consider a model with an OLED display.
ElectronicsAdvanced Television

Research: Smart home device adoption on rise

Findings from research firm Parks Associates indicate that 88 per cent of US households have broadband, with an increasing number of connected devices tapping into high-speed connections to deliver safety, security, convenience, and energy-saving use cases. The firm’s latest whitepaper, Smart Products: Building the Modern Home, developed for GE Appliances...

Comments / 0

Community Policy