How to Clip a YouTube Video

YouTube and Brazilian surgeons agree on one thing: belatedly pumping out President Jair Bolsonaro’s pent-up excretions. The far-right leader—who news sources reported recently had to have a liter of backed-up fluid removed from his stomach after an intestinal blockage caused him to hiccup for over 10 days—has spent most of the coronavirus pandemic living in its own fabricated alternate reality. Bolsonaro’s government has downplayed and lied about the scale and danger of the pandemic while promoting quack cures, attacking scientists and health authorities, and laughing off claims their reckless approach was tantamount to genocide by proxy. YouTube has now taken down 15 of Bolsonaro’s videos for violating its policies on coronavirus disinformation, the BBC reported on Wednesday, at least one of which was first posted nearly two months ago.