Behind Viral Videos

How to Clip a YouTube Video

By Joe Keeley
makeuseof.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to share a specific part of a YouTube video with someone, the best thing to do is clip the video. It means you don't need to give a time code or tell them when to stop watching—everything is contained within the clip. You can share these clips...

Behind Viral Videosdotesports.com

YouTube expands clipping features, adds sub-only chat and polls

YouTube is continuing to take aim at Twitch in the fight for livestream viewers by announcing a few new features on its platform today. Along with the expansion of its clipping tool, YouTube has officially introduced subscriber-only chats and polls for all streamers. Testing for YouTube’s Clipping tool started in...
Behind Viral Videosiclarified.com

Apple is Bringing 'Today at Apple' Sessions to YouTube [Video]

Apple is bringing its 'Today at Apple' sessions to YouTube. The company told CNET it plans to offer creative projects for photo, video, art and design, teaching various techniques throughout each video. The first video teaches viewers how to "Draw Yourself as a Peanuts Character". Learn how to draw yourself...
Theater & DanceSFGate

BTS Launch 'Permission to Dance' Video Challenge Exclusively on YouTube Shorts

YouTube has turned to K-pop megastars BTS — and their global ARMY fanbase — to juice up the platform’s Shorts video-clips feature. BTS and YouTube officially announced the Permission to Dance Challenge, inviting people around the world to record and share their own 15-second versions of the group’s music video for their recently released hit. The challenge starts Friday, July 23, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 14, exclusively on YouTube Shorts. BTS previously teased the challenge in a YouTube Shorts video on July 9.
Behind Viral VideosNeowin

YouTube update will highlight authoritative medical advice videos

Have you ever used YouTube to learn more about an illness that may be affecting you? Apparently, it’s something a lot of people do and YouTube has noticed, so it’s going to start highlighting authoritative medical videos on its platform. Dr Garth Graham, Director and Global Head of Healthcare and Public Health Partnerships at YouTube said the new initiative puts health professionals at the core of its efforts to provide useful information.
Behind Viral VideosTennessee Tribune

VIDEO: YouTube Fined For Censoring COVID Protest Footage

In a victory for free-speech advocates, a German court dealt a blow to YouTube with a $118,000 (100,000 euros) fine for removing a video of large protests against COVID-19 restrictions in Switzerland. The Higher Regional Court of Dresden ordered the fine on July 5 after YouTube deleted a German user’s...
Computersigeeksblog.com

Qoob Clips for Mac review: Download mass TikTok videos or accounts

Whether you are a TikToker or not, you can’t deny the charm/addiction of short-form videos. But did you ever think of saving them offline for inspiration, safekeeping, or memories? Well, thanks to Qoob Clips, you can now quickly download bulk TikTok videos on your Mac with a click!. And that’s...
Behind Viral Videosmakeuseof.com

How to Create a Custom URL for Your YouTube Channel

YouTube allows content creators to create their own custom URLs that make remembering and accessing their channel easy for viewers. Although this feature can help you grow your brand's awareness, you have to manually make the switch in the Studio. Here are all the requirements to set up a custom...
ComputersApple Insider

How to create social-worthy video using Wondershare Filmora X

Do you want to make videos you share on social media better to watch? Here's how you can use Wondershare Filmora X's features to improve clips you want to share with your friends and the rest of the world. Many people dream of becoming a social media star, with exciting...
TV & Videosreviewofoptometry.com

Most Informative Keratoconus YouTube Videos Least Popular

Since many individuals seek information online about their healthcare—including those with diagnosed conditions— new research published in Eye & Contact Lens cautions YouTube videos that provide the best sources of information on keratoconus are often the least popular amongst viewers. “Although disease-related YouTube videos seem to be popular among patients...
Behind Viral VideosBBC

YouTube removes Bolsonaro videos for Covid misinformation

YouTube says it has removed videos posted by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, because they spread misinformation about coronavirus. The tech giant said its decision was not based on ideology or politics, but on its content policies. Since the start of the pandemic, the president has spoken out against lockdowns, masks...
Behind Viral VideosGizmodo

YouTube Deletes Videos From President Hiccups

YouTube and Brazilian surgeons agree on one thing: belatedly pumping out President Jair Bolsonaro’s pent-up excretions. The far-right leader—who news sources reported recently had to have a liter of backed-up fluid removed from his stomach after an intestinal blockage caused him to hiccup for over 10 days—has spent most of the coronavirus pandemic living in its own fabricated alternate reality. Bolsonaro’s government has downplayed and lied about the scale and danger of the pandemic while promoting quack cures, attacking scientists and health authorities, and laughing off claims their reckless approach was tantamount to genocide by proxy. YouTube has now taken down 15 of Bolsonaro’s videos for violating its policies on coronavirus disinformation, the BBC reported on Wednesday, at least one of which was first posted nearly two months ago.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

EarthBound 64 Spaceworld 1997 video clip uploaded raw online

Judging by lifetime franchise sales, EarthBound is a truly cult franchise, even if it’s gained a lot more attention thanks to Ness and Lucas in Super Smash Bros. Nonetheless, those fans are rabid and devoted. Along those lines, Twitter user Zen recently won an auction for a CD-ROM from a 1998 Nintendo company report, and it includes raw EarthBound 64 footage showcased at Spaceworld 1997. That EarthBound 64 Spaceworld video clip is now available for everyone to enjoy, though it apparently has no audio.
Computersprovideocoalition.com

From Markers to YouTube Video Chapters with Adobe Premiere Pro

Video Markers are the best thing that’s happened to YT as a viewer since…well, ever. It means giving your audience clear cues on your content. After all, you know they’re going to skip around. Implementing Chapters on your YouTube videos is relatively painless. To get this to work, you fill...

