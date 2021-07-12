POLICE NEWS: Body found in woods under investigation

An investigation is underway into a person’s death near Elkhart over the weekend.

Elkhart County police responded to a report by an Elkhart man that he found the body of a male in a wooded area behind a building at the Arbor Lakes Apartment complex, 22805 Pine Arbor Drive, around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

No other details about the case have been released.

DRUG ARRESTS

A Goshen man was one of nine people arrested in a drug bust in Elkhart last week.

Jacob Carter, 27, 259 Roxbury Park, was jailed on a charge of visiting a common nuisance after Elkhart police searched a residence, 412/414 W. Beardsley Ave., as part of an investigation Thursday evening, police said in a news release.

The release shows investigators found quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana and a synthetic drug, as well as drug paraphernalia, needles and handguns.

In addition to Carter, police arrested and jailed Billie Hershberger, 40, Elkhart, Todd Overpeck, 60, Elkhart, James Barnard, 23, Elkhart, Ashley Seabolt, 37, Elkhart, and Stephen Ohrazda, 31, Elkhart, each on charges of maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.

McKenzie Mays, 21, Elkhart, Austin Hayslip, 23, Elkhart, and Tristen Grant, 22, Elkhart, were also arrested and jailed each on a charge of visiting a common nuisance.

ARRESTS

• Tyson Helmke, 25, 22516 Stillwater Court, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash at C.R. 13 and Sunnyside Avenue near Dunlap around 10:50 p.m. Saturday.

• Trayveon Dudley, 46, South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Bloomingdale and Ponderosa drives around 1:50 a.m. Saturday.

DRUGS FOUND

Goshen police found a narcotic along with prescription drugs and marijuana during a traffic stop at Eighth and Purl streets around 10:15 a.m. Sunday. An investigation is underway.

SEXUAL BATTERY AND BATTERY

A woman reported to Elkhart County police she was touched in what was described as an unwanted sexual manner at Bashor Children’s Home, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 8:40 p.m. Saturday.

At the same time, another woman reported she had been punched in the head and shoulder at the campus.

RUNAWAY

Janvier Wise reported to Elkhart County police a 17-year-old boy left Bashor Children’s Home, 62226 C.R. 15, near Goshen around 12:25 a.m. Sunday.

THEFTS

• Elkhart County police received a report that a phone, keys and $268 in cash were stolen from Bashor Children’s Home, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen, around 1 a.m. Sunday.

• Dawn Ratliff, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of a catalytic converter from a home, 1407 S. Ninth St., around 4:40 p.m. Sunday.

• Kenneth Mullett reported to Elkhart County police two generators were stolen from a home, 60770 C.R. 35 sometime between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

• Barak Martin, 23, reported to Elkhart County police a 2016 Yongfu motor scooter was stolen from a home, 21131 C.R. 46, near New Paris sometime between 10 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

HIT-AND-RUN

Trey Cripe reported to Elkhart County police a Fed Ex delivery truck collided with a recreational vehicle at Star Diesel Services, 24281 C.R. 48, near Nappanee around 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

COUNTERFEIT MONEY

Elkhart County police found an inmate had a counterfeit $20 bill at the Elkhart County Jail, according to a report from Friday. The situation is under investigation.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

Anthony Briseno, 43, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around noon Thursday.