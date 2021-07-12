2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Green Bay Packers

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers are close to a trade that would send WR Randall Cobb back to Green Bay. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) It had been rumored that Cobb could be back to Green Bay and now it's seemingly almost a reality. The details of the trade are yet to be known but the expectation is that Cobb will soon be reunited with his former QB Aaron Rodgers, who has already returned to the team. The Packers are seemingly making one last push to appease Rodgers and provide him with weapons as his long-term championship window in Green Bay could be limited. Cobb would likely be the number two WR for the Packers opposite Davante Adams and could have solid fantasy upside in late rounds as a slot option. In 2020, Cobb played 10 games for the Texans and had 38 catches for 441 yards and three touchdowns.