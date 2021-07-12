Cancel
NFL

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Green Bay Packers

Cover picture for the articleSaints will face reigning NFC North champions in Week 1 at the Superdome New Orleans Saints. The New Orleans Saints will open the 2021 NFL season at home against one of the top teams in the NFC, the Green Bay Packers. The game is scheduled for Sunday, September 12 at 3:25 p.m. CST on FOX. The Saints will be looking to avenge a 37-30 loss to the Packers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020.

Aaron Rodgers
