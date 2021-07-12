How to Set Up a Bearded Dragon Habitat

What, you're buying a bearded dragon? Congratulations!. Preparing his or her new house before he or she arrives is one of the most exciting aspects of owning a bearded dragon. Nonetheless, setting up a bearded dragon tank can also be a daunting task because there are many opinions on the subject. How should you choose the material? What temperature should the tank be set at? Is sand really such a bad thing? Is there a specific kind of lighting you need?