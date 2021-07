Under the lights and in front of a packed house at Coors Field on Tuesday night, the three Texas Rangers‘ All Star Game representatives did not disappoint. Granted, none of the three won game MVP (that went to the AL’s Vlad Guerrero Jr.), but Joey Gallo, Adolis Garcia and Kyle Gibson (the “killer G’s) nevertheless made the Texas Rangers faithful proud on the national stage. To have three representatives by itself was an impressive feat given the otherwise lack of successes on the field for the organization in 2021. That’s something to hang your hat on.