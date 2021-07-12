Cancel
Kevin Feige on Spider-Man and Venom Crossover in the MCU: “I Wouldn’t Rule Anything Out”

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're still holding out hope to see Tom Hardy's Venom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe someday, you might actually be in luck. Kevin Feige has been chatting with most online outlets in support of Black Widow for the better part of July, and in one stop, the Marvel Studios head made quite the revelation. In a world where superhero cinema runs Hollywood, the Marvel producer suggests anything's possible with a potential crossover between Marvel Studios and Sony, namely Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock/Venom.

