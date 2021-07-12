Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Robbins: At 88, dedicated teacher answers the bell one more time

By Jeff Robbins
Boston Herald
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Gardiner hoped for a career in aeronautics until advanced mathematics at Colgate University interfered. “My dreams of being an aeronautical engineer were destroyed by calculus,” says the 88-year-old resident of Lenox, one of the jewel communities in the western part of the state. As a lark he took an English literature class, and the teacher changed his life. “It came to me suddenly that I wanted to do what he was doing,” remembers Gardiner.

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lenox, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Cheshire, MA
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Robbins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bell#Mathematics#Retirement#Colgate University#Cheshire Academy#The Screen Actors Guild
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Music
News Break
Army
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy