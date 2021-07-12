Robbins: At 88, dedicated teacher answers the bell one more time

Bob Gardiner hoped for a career in aeronautics until advanced mathematics at Colgate University interfered. “My dreams of being an aeronautical engineer were destroyed by calculus,” says the 88-year-old resident of Lenox, one of the jewel communities in the western part of the state. As a lark he took an English literature class, and the teacher changed his life. “It came to me suddenly that I wanted to do what he was doing,” remembers Gardiner.