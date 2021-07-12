Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Jujutsu Kaisen Debuts New Gojo Cover Art

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJujutsu Kaisen has debuted new Satoru Gojo cover art! Jujutsu Kaisen's original manga series is currently in the midst of a hiatus as series creator Gege Akutami is currently focusing on his health, and that means there have been no new chapters of the series released since it went on break in mid-June. There have yet to be any concrete updates on when the series will be returning from its hiatus, or any updates on how series creator Akutami is doing, but there's a good sign in that the creator was recently tapped for the cover of one of Shueisha's newest magazine releases.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cover Art#In The Future#The Hiatus#The Creator#Jump Giga Summer 2021#Jujutsukaisen#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
Country
Japan
News Break
Arts
Related
ComicsComicBook

Record of Ragnarok Cosplay Highlights the Goddess of Love, Aphrodite

One awesome Record of Ragnarok cosplay has given the spotlight to the Goddess of Love, Aphrodite! Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui, and Ajichika's original manga series has been a pretty big cult hit among manga fans, and now many more are beginning to see why as the series has officially made its anime debut with Netflix. Recently debuting on the streaming service, anime fans have begun to see how its exaggerated world pits humanity's legends against gods from across all kinds of theologies. This means the series is full of all kinds of character designs as well.
ComicsAnime News Network

Shin Ikki Tousen/Battle Vixens Manga Gets TV Anime Next Year

Previous anime in franchise was 2019's Ikki Tousen: Western Wolves. Shiozaki's original Ikki Tousen manga centers around Hakufu Sonsaku, a high school student who possesses a magatama that allows her to channel the spirit of the warrior Sun Ce from China's Three Kingdoms era. She fights students from other high schools, each bearing their own magatama and embodying a different hero from the era.
ComicsComicBook

Edens Zero Creator Celebrates Hermit's Anime Debut With New Sketch

Edens Zero's creator has celebrated Hermit Mio's big debut in the anime with a fun new sketch! Hiro Mashima's newest work made its official anime debut earlier this year in Japan as part of the Spring 2021 anime season, and while fans in international territories will finally be able to check it out themselves through Netflix later this Summer, the series is now continuing to air new episodes as part of the Summer 2021 anime season in Japan. The series has actually kicked off the second cour with its newest episode and brought in an important new face.
ComicsAnime News Network

Life Lessons with Uramichi-Oniisan Anime's Video Highlights Utano Tadano

The official website for the television anime of Gaku Kuze's Life Lessons with Uramichi-Oniisan (Uramichi Oniisan) manga began streaming a character promotional video on Wednesday that highlights the character Utano Tadano. The staff delayed the anime from its scheduled 2020 premiere. The anime's website cited "production issues" as the reason...
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Season 5 Teases Toga's New Look

The League of Villains has introduced antagonists to the world of anime via Kohei Horikoshi's Shonen franchise of My Hero Academia that have become fan favorites within the medium, and with the upcoming My Villain Academia Arc focused squarely on Shigaraki and his clan, it looks like Toga is getting a brand new look. While we were able to briefly see the League in the latest installment of the anime, with Hawks currently working undercover to reveal the nefarious plans that the villains are looking to put into action, the Meta Liberation Army Arc will see them in full force.
Comicsgizmostory.com

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Renewal Status, Plot and Everything You Need to Know

The anime adaptation of the manga series Jujutsu Kaisen was first released in October 2020 on MBS and TBS and Crunchyroll for viewers outside Asia. However, with the finale episode of the first season rolling out on March 6, 2021, fans are already keenly anticipating the renewal of the Shonen-anime for another season. Here’s everything you should know about the renewal status of Jujutsu Kaisen and everything that might happen.
ComicsComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Leads Japan's List of Most-Streamed Anime in 2021

Jujutsu Kaisen is leading Japan's list of most streamed anime and television in 2021 so far! Jujutsu Kaisen has been riding a huge wave since the successful end of the first season wrapped earlier this year, and it seems that it's only gotten more popular since that season came to an end as more fans find out what the series has to offer. Not only has that popularity extended to Gege Akutami's original manga series (which is thankfully returning from its recent hiatus soon), but it seems that popularity is currently beating out some of the other heavy hitters from the last few years.
ComicsComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Will Reportedly Resume Publication Soon

Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the most popular manga series these days, so a delay is something to chat about whenever they come around. Of course, this means the manga's hiatus took plenty by surprise this summer when it was announced creator Gege Akutami was stepping away from work to take care of his health. But if a new report is true, it sounds like Jujutsu Kaisen will be making a comeback before too long.
ComicsAnime News Network

Drugstore in Another World Anime's Character Video Previews Mina

The official Twitter account for the anime of Kennoji and Matsuuni's Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist (Cheat Kusushi no Slow Life - Isekai ni Tsukurō Drugstore) light novel series began streaming a new character promotional video for the anime on Wednesday. The video highlights the character Mina, and also features the song "Potion ga Hoshiku Naru Uta" (The Song That Makes You Want More Potions) by Risae Matsuda and Akane Kumada as their respective characters. The song will be the B-side song for the single CD release of the anime's ending theme song.
Video GamesAnime News Network

Fullmetal Alchemist Manga Gets New Smartphone Game

The live-streamed "Fullmetal Alchemist 20th Anniversary Special" announced on Monday that Hiromu Arakawa's original Fullmetal Alchemist manga is inspiring a new smartphone game. Square Enix is presenting Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile, and will provide more details in "2021 Winter." Monday marks the 20th anniversary of the manga. The August issue of...
Comicshypebeast.com

'Jujutsu Kaisen' Manga Ending Hiatus, Returns to Serialization

Shueisha‘s Weekly Shōnen Jump has now announced that Jujutsu Kaisen will be returning to serialization. The popular manga which debuted back in March 2018 recently went on a hiatus due to health concerns for writer and illustrator Gege Akutami. Despite Weekly Shōnen Jump’s editorial department calling for Akutami for quite some time, Akutami pushed on until this June looking to draw towards the conclusion of Jujutsu Kaisen as quick as possible. “Even if I say I’m feeling unwell, this isn’t a serious illness,” he added in his June statement. “Mentally things are functioning as normal, so don’t worry,” said Akutami.
ComicsComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Director Reveals What They Love About the Anime

Jujutsu Kaisen has been off the air for months now, but the show hasn't lost a bit of steam in that time. If anything, the supernatural series has become a juggernaut as Gege Akutami's manga is taking over the sales charts. And now, the director behind the Jujutsu Kaisen anime is opening up about the thing he loves most about his team's hit adaptation.
ComicsAnime News Network

Netflix to Stream Anime of Shonen Jump+ Reality Show's Winning Manga Globally

Netflix announced on Friday that it will exclusively stream the eventual anime adaptation of the winning manga from MILLION TAG, Shonen Jump+'s "battle audition" show for discovering "the next star manga creator," worldwide. The show's winning manga creator will also receive a prize of 5 million yen (about US$45,000), the opportunity to serialize their manga on Shonen Jump+, and a compiled book volume of that manga.
ComicsComicBook

Chainsaw Man Tackles Sketch of Jujutsu Kaisen's Nobara

Chainsaw Man's creator, Tatsuki Fujimoto, recently shared original artwork honoring the blood-soaked B-movie, Psycho Goreman, and it seems as if the mangaka is far from done in honoring works of fiction that he loves as he has also recently shared his unique take on Nobara, one of the main characters of the popular Shonen series Jujutsu Kaisen. With the first season of Jujutsu Tech helping to propel the work of Gege Akutami to new heights, the Shonen franchise will be returning with a new feature-length film that will dive into the supernatural world before Yuji Itadori hit the scene.
ComicsComicBook

Tokyo Revengers Cosplay Puts Hilarious New Spin on Takemichi

One hilarious Tokyo Revengers cosplay has put an unexpected new spin on Takemichi Hanegaki! Ken Wakui's original manga series had a following of its own since its original debut in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine back in 2017, but the series has exploded to whole new realms of popularity following the anime's debut as part of the Spring 2021 anime season. Now the series is continuing to dominate as it runs through the second cour of its debut season, and fans are currently waiting to see what's next to come from its latest arc.
ComicsInternational Business Times

'Jujutsu Kaisen' Chapter 153 Preview, Spoilers, Release Date Out

Fan-favorite "Jujutsu Kaisen" manga is returning with brand new chapters this August. The manga is currently on a hiatus after creator Gege Akutami announced he is taking a break due to health issues. The official Twitter handle of Shonen Jump has confirmed the release date of "Jujutsu Kaisen" Chapter 153....

Comments / 0

Community Policy