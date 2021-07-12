Jujutsu Kaisen Debuts New Gojo Cover Art
Jujutsu Kaisen has debuted new Satoru Gojo cover art! Jujutsu Kaisen's original manga series is currently in the midst of a hiatus as series creator Gege Akutami is currently focusing on his health, and that means there have been no new chapters of the series released since it went on break in mid-June. There have yet to be any concrete updates on when the series will be returning from its hiatus, or any updates on how series creator Akutami is doing, but there's a good sign in that the creator was recently tapped for the cover of one of Shueisha's newest magazine releases.comicbook.com
Comments / 0