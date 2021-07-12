Jujutsu Kaisen Debuts New Gojo Cover Art

Jujutsu Kaisen is leading Japan's list of most streamed anime and television in 2021 so far! Jujutsu Kaisen has been riding a huge wave since the successful end of the first season wrapped earlier this year, and it seems that it's only gotten more popular since that season came to an end as more fans find out what the series has to offer. Not only has that popularity extended to Gege Akutami's original manga series (which is thankfully returning from its recent hiatus soon), but it seems that popularity is currently beating out some of the other heavy hitters from the last few years.