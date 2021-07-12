Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

10 considerations for nonprofits hiring an executive director

By Markitors
azbigmedia.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat should a nonprofit organization consider when hiring an executive director?. To help your nonprofit hire an executive director, we asked nonprofit leaders and business executives this question for their best tips. From building a list of important responsibilities to finding a strong cultural fit, there are several things your nonprofit might want to take into consideration when hiring an executive director.

azbigmedia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Directors#Nonprofit Organization#Nonprofits#Charity#Path To Promotion Look#Velvetjobs Invest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Charities
Related
ComicBook

McCormick Is Hiring A Director of Taco Relations

If you love tacos and are also looking for a job, McCormick may have the career for you. The spice maker is looking for someone to fill a new role with the company: Director of Taco Relations. The company has begun the search for someone to be their "resident consulting taco expert" and this dream job comes with a pretty great compensation package. McCormick is paying $100,000 for their taco expert.
Malden, MAWicked Local

The Immigrant Learning Center hires first executive director, prepares for future

Malden-based The Immigrant Learning Center expanded its leadership team July 1 when it welcomed Vincent Rivers as its first executive director. The ILC has been led since its inception in 1992 by the Founder and CEO, Diane Portnoy. Portnoy will continue as The ILC’s CEO, concentrating on longer-term strategy for growing and strengthening the organization. Rivers will take on the responsibility of overseeing the day-to-day operations of offering free, year-round English classes to immigrant and refugee adults in Greater Boston; conducting research on the economic contributions of immigrants; and informing Americans about the economic and social contributions of immigrants.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Arjuna Solutions Adds Nonprofit Industry Executive Colin Stewart As EVP

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arjuna Solutions, the leader in behavioral economics modeling and artificial intelligence services for nonprofit fundraising optimization, is pleased to announce that Colin Stewart will join as Executive Vice President for Strategic Partnerships and Philanthropy. Colin Stewart will join Arjuna Solutions as Executive Vice President...
Lincoln, NEBeatrice Daily Sun

SCC hires foundation director

Michelle Birkel of Lincoln has been named the new executive director of Southeast Community College’s Educational Foundation. Birkel replaces Dr. Jack Huck, who spent seven years in the same role and is now serving as president of the Foundation Board. “My goal is to become familiar with the great history...
JobsPosted by
DFW Community News

We’re Hiring: Executive Assistant

Fun news! We’re hiring an Executive Assistant for our ever-growing TinyBit team. Our team keeps growing and growing (and growing some more), and today, we’re looking for an incredible someone to join our team as an Executive Assistant. And just maybe (possibly? hopefully?) that someone is you. This position is...
Lewiston, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Beautiful Downtown Lewiston to Hire Brenda Morgan as New Executive Director

LEWISTON - The Beautiful Downtown Lewiston Board of Directors recently announced that Brenda Morgan has accepted the position as Executive Director effective August 16, 2021. “I’ve been a part of Beautiful Downtown Lewiston Organization for eight years now. I started as a volunteer for Pumpkin Palooza and most recently was President of the Board of Directors. I’ve seen the progress, the struggles and the beautiful moments that come from our board of directors and incredible volunteers while helping our community,” Morgan said. “I look forward to stepping into this new role as a leader and partner and will strive to represent our beautiful community in its continued growth.”
BusinessFast Casual

BurgerFi names finance executive to board of directors

BurgerFi International Inc. has appointed Vivian Lopez-Blanco to its board of directors, following the sudden passing of board member Steven Berrard announced on June 10, 2021. Lopez-Blanco will also chair the audit committee and serve on the compensation committee and the nominating governance committee, according to a company press release.
CharitiesPosted by
Delaware Business Times

DANA hires new director to streamline diversity, inclusion efforts on nonprofit boards

WILMINGTON — The Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement (DANA) has hired a new director of diversity & inclusion to spearhead more in-depth work in creating diverse and equitable nonprofit boards. Nadine Moone will lead DANA’s efforts to assist its members, nonprofit leaders and community members focused on rethinking the structure of the nonprofit board and.
Ithaca, NYtompkinsweekly.com

New Foodnet executive director shares goals

Last month, Jessica Gosa, then-executive director of Foodnet Meals on Wheels, announced that she would be stepping down from her position. Her successor, former Foodnet Community Relations Manager Aly Evans, took over as the new executive director last week. Evans moved to the Ithaca area about eight years ago from...
Fort Myers, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

Commercial brokerage names new executive director

FORT MYERS — Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Property Southwest Florida has expanded its leadership team, naming Lane Boy Executive Director-Brokerage. As Executive Director-Brokerage, Boy will serve on CPSWFL’s four-person leadership team, which guides the organization’s strategic initiatives and direction, according to a statement. He will also oversee brokerage education, training and reporting, and will set and benchmark broker goals.
Anthem, AZyourvalley.net

Anthem searching for its next leader as executive director

The search for the next Anthem leader to head the community’s top role is underway after the resignation of a former IBM executive who held the position. The Anthem Community Council soon will …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per...
Businessmsu.edu

WorkLife Office executive director to retire

After serving for six years as the inaugural executive director of MSU’s WorkLife Office, Barbara Roberts has announced that she will be retiring at the end of July. She is unable to return to campus due to family health reasons, and has decided to remain in Canada and retire at this time. Beginning in August, and for the time being, the WorkLife Office will remain in the Office of the Provost and be realigned with Academic Human Resources.
Frederick, MDwfmd.com

The Frederick Center Hires First Executive Director Kris Fair

Kris Fair is LGBTQ+ Center’s first Executive Director. The Frederick Center has been volunteer led since it started in 2012. Frederick, MD (NS) On Tuesday, The Frederick Center announced the hiring of their first Executive Director Kris Fair. The hiring comes as The Center has seen unprecedented growth. Since it’s...
Bronx, NYbronxmama.com

Bronx Community Foundation Searching for an Executive Director

The Bronx Community Foundation is seeking to fill their Executive Director position. The Bronx Community Foundation is the first and only community foundation in The Bronx, solely dedicated to delivering resources to the entirety of the borough. The Foundation supports, works alongside and uplifts organizations already doing great work in The Bronx. The Executive Director of The Bronx Community Foundation will have the incredible opportunity to work with Bronxites and local organizations to leverage community power, eradicate inequity and build sustainable futures for all Bronxites.
Traverse City, MItraverseticker.com

PACE North Names New Executive Director

PACE North, a Traverse City nonprofit that provides services and support to seniors living in their own homes or with family, has a new executive director. Mary John-Williams has been hired to replace Sherrie Moseler, who is retiring. John-Williams holds two master’s degrees in business administration and social work and most recently served as director of operations for PACE Southeast Michigan. In her new role at PACE North, John-Williams will have "strategic, administrative, leadership, and management responsibilities for overall organizational success," according to a press release announcing her hiring.
Atlanta, GANashville Post

MDHA offers Atlanta veteran executive director seat

The Metropolitan Department and Housing Agency has confirmed that it has offered the former COO of the Atlanta Housing Authority the position of MDHA executive director. At present, MDHA is headed by Interim Executive Director Saul Solomon and Deputy Executive Director Jim Thiltgen, the former filling the role since the MDHA Board of Commissioners unanimously appointed him to do so in place of the agency’s fifth Executive Director Jim Harbison who served in that seat seven years before announcing his resignation in September 2020. Just as unanimously, the board elected to permanently fill the seat with Dr. Troy D. White, who currently serves as director of housing authorities and market segment leader at Aprio.
Arnold, MOmyleaderpaper.com

JSI sheltered workshop has new executive director

Jeffco Subcontracting Inc., a sheltered workshop in Arnold that employees people with disabilities, has a new executive director. William “Bill” Trapp took over that job on June 1, replacing Russ Kuttenkuler, who is retiring after six and a half years heading up JSI, 2065 Pomme Road. Kuttenkuler, 63, of Kirkwood...
Houston, TXcechouston.org

Air Alliance Houston seeks Executive Director

Air Alliance Houston, a research-based nonprofit that believes everyone has the right to breathe clean air and where you live should not determine your health, is recruiting an Executive Director to continue its ambitious goals to reduce air pollution, promote public health, and advance environmental justice in the greater Houston area. The successful candidate will implement and eventually expand Air Alliance Houston’s five-year.
Punxsutawney, PApunxsutawneyspirit.com

Cardamone resigns as Chamber of Commerce's executive director

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Bob Cardamone has resigned as executive director of the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce, the organization said Thursday. “I would like to take this time to inform you, with regret, that Bob Cardamone has resigned from his position as chamber director,” President Katie Laska said in a statement on the organization’s website.
Cook County, MNWTIP

EDA names Beth Drost as next executive director

Beth Drost will be the new director of the Cook County/Grand Marais Economic Development Authority. Drost is a Cook County resident and former tribal chair of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Drost’s hiring was announced during a special meeting July 20 to consider the recommendation from the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy