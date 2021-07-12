10 considerations for nonprofits hiring an executive director

The Metropolitan Department and Housing Agency has confirmed that it has offered the former COO of the Atlanta Housing Authority the position of MDHA executive director. At present, MDHA is headed by Interim Executive Director Saul Solomon and Deputy Executive Director Jim Thiltgen, the former filling the role since the MDHA Board of Commissioners unanimously appointed him to do so in place of the agency’s fifth Executive Director Jim Harbison who served in that seat seven years before announcing his resignation in September 2020. Just as unanimously, the board elected to permanently fill the seat with Dr. Troy D. White, who currently serves as director of housing authorities and market segment leader at Aprio.