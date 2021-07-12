Did Cincinnati's extra patrols help reduce violence after July 4?

It’s not quite clear.

The city saw only one shooting over the weekend of July 10-11. In contrast, the weekend of July 3-4 saw 10 people wounded and three killed.

But police said Monday they attribute the sharp decline to factors outside their control: The lack of holiday gatherings, the smaller crowds in public places and the rain.

Two dozen extra officers will continue to patrol the city over the weekends, bolstering the manpower available to respond to violent incidents.