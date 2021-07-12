Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Did Cincinnati's extra patrols help reduce violence after July 4?

By Larry Seward
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 15 days ago
It’s not quite clear.

The city saw only one shooting over the weekend of July 10-11. In contrast, the weekend of July 3-4 saw 10 people wounded and three killed.

But police said Monday they attribute the sharp decline to factors outside their control: The lack of holiday gatherings, the smaller crowds in public places and the rain.

Two dozen extra officers will continue to patrol the city over the weekends, bolstering the manpower available to respond to violent incidents.

