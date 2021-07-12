Multiple shootouts in Tulsa over the weekend

It was a busy 24 hours for Tulsa police as they responded to three shootouts in that time period.

First, at an apartment complex near 21st and Mingo they responded to a shots fired call around 4 a.m. Officers found several shell casings, several cars with bullet holes, and a shooting victim. Police later learned another shooting victim drove himself to a hospital.

About 19 hours later, just after 11:30, police responded to a large crowd and 21st and Yale. There they found a victim shot ten times, as a result of a gun battle between two moving cars.

On Monday, just before 4 a.m, a man got shot during a shootout near 5th and Sheridan. Police recovered a gun near the scene.

Police have not made any arrests in these shootings. They urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS and you can remain anonymous.

