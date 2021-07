For many people buying a lottery ticket is part of their daily or weekly routine. Leonard Burch is one of those people. And finally that morning routine of stopping for coffee and scratch-offs on his way to work paid off. Leonard Burch stopped at the Highland Creek BP on Ridge Road last week and picked up a few scratch-off tickets. After not winning, he said something told him to try one more time. So he did. And that $20 ticket turned into a $100,000 prize. Burch told lottery officials that he had a “feeling” that the Ultimate 7’s ticket was going to be a winner. After taxes he took home $70,756 which he has not come to a decision on how to use.