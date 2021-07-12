Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for July 12-18, 2021

More than 560,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 32,000 have been hospitalized as of Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

READ MORE : List of Colorado businesses that are open

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Wednesday, July 14

4 p.m. | Latest COVID-19 data

Here are the latest coronavirus numbers for Colorado, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, with the change from Tuesday in parentheses:

564,164 cases (+522)

32,228 hospitalized (+50)

64 counties (+0)

3,213,621 people tested (+3,126)

9,225,382 test encounters (+14,043)

6,869 deaths among cases (+8)

7,096 deaths due to COVID-19 (+13)

5,540 outbreaks (+2)

The latest hospital data showed 304 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 23 fewer than Tuesday. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 3.10%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Wednesday, 3,286,507 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 3,017,932 people have been fully vaccinated.

Tuesday, July 13

4 p.m. | Latest COVID-19 data

Here are the latest coronavirus numbers for Colorado, as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, with the change from Monday in parentheses:

563,642 cases (+556)

32,178 hospitalized (+81)

64 counties (+0)

3,210,495 people tested (+3,133)

9,211,339 test encounters (+10,159)

6,861 deaths among cases (+8)

7,083 deaths due to COVID-19 (+6)

5,538 outbreaks (+8)

The latest hospital data showed 327 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 7 more from Monday. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 3.06%. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Tuesday, 3,282,251 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 3,012,750 people have been fully vaccinated.

11:01 a.m. | Biden administration provides Colorado with $8.2 million to support rural COVID-19 response efforts

Colorado is getting more than $8 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to support COVID-19 response efforts in rural areas across the state.

The $8,268,032 in funding, through the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program (SHIP) program, will go to 32 small rural hospitals in Colorado for COVID-19 testing and mitigation, important parts of the COVID response especially as the country faces new variants.

“The Biden Administration recognizes the important role that small rural hospitals have in closing the equity gap and ensuring that rural Americans can protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Today’s funding will help small rural hospitals continue to serve their communities in this critical role by expanding their COVID-19 testing capacity and mitigation efforts.”

Small rural hospitals—those with fewer than 50 beds and Critical Access Hospitals—are key health care access points and trusted community resources, officials said in a news release. Hospitals will use the funds to maintain or increase COVID-19 testing, expand access to testing for rural residents, and tailor mitigation efforts to reflect the needs of local communities.

Monday, July 12

4 p.m. | State's positivity rate continues to increase as hospitalizations remain above 300

The state's positivity rate - the metric used to determine how much the novel coronavirus is spreading undetected in the state - continues to slowly increase in Colorado. At its lowest point - on June 19, 2021 - it was at 2.28%. On Sunday, that number was reported to be 2.91% - still well below the recommended 5% by federal, state and local health officials to curb the spread of the disease. Here's the latest data from the CDPHE.

563,086 cases (+323)

32,097 hospitalized (+4)

64 counties (+0)

3,207,362 people tested (+2,080)

9,201,180 test encounters (+6,464)

6,853 deaths among cases (+0)

7,077 deaths due to COVID-19 (+7)

5,530 outbreaks (+1)

The latest hospital data showed 320 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 5 more from Sunday. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 2.91%. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 3,278,707 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 3,008,436 people have been fully vaccinated.

Click here for the COVID-19 live blog for July 5-July 11, 2021.