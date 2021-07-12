Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Police offer reward, release surveillance video of suspect who allegedly shot, killed 19-year-old

By Kelly Broderick
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 16 days ago
Baltimore Police are offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information leading to an arrest of the person(s) responsible for the murder of 19-year-old Troy Rush.

Rush was found killed inside of the 2000 block of West Pratt Street on July 6.

Police also released a video of the alleged suspect responsible.

Troy was a father to a 4-year-old daughter and was excited to welcome a son in August. He also worked at Orioles stadium, where people described him as 'a marketing genius'.

