New offense will look like Shanahan offense

By Ken Rountree
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 16 days ago

John Clayton joined Dukes and Bell and said the Arthur Smith offense will look a lot like the Kyle Shanahan offense from 2016. Matt Ryan had his best year under Shanahan and the Falcons made the championship game.

