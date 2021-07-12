Calvary Christian alum Christian Scott selected by the New York Mets

Christian Scott, then with Calvary Christian, poses for an All-County photo in 2018. Scott went on to pitch for the Florida Gators, and the New York Mets selected him in the MLB draft on Monday. Carline Jean/Sun Sentinel

When Christian Scott graduated from Calvary Christian in 2018, no Major League baseball team selected him in that year’s draft.

Scott signed with the Florida Gators and parlayed his three years in Gainesville into a fourth-round selection. The New York Mets picked the Calvary Christian alumnus with the 142nd pick in the draft Monday.

Scott was a top pitcher for the Eagles in high school. In his final season in Fort Lauderdale, he went 11-0 with a 1.44 ERA and earned first-team All-County honors .

In Gainesville, Scott hit some speed bumps. He pitched 52 innings but had a 5.19 ERA. He started his second season strong, pitching 15 innings with a 1.20 ERA. But the coronavirus pandemic cut his sophomore season short.

This season, Scott pitched out of the Gators’ bullpen and proved to be a reliable reliever. He pitched 54 innings and had a 3.00 ERA. He had a 4-2 record and struck out 51 batters.

As a third-year sophomore, Scott has the option to return to Gainesville or sign with the Mets. The slot value of the 142nd pick is $386,600.

Scott is one of four Calvary Christian players selected in the first 10 rounds of this year’s MLB draft. The Philadelphia Phillies selected pitcher Andrew Painter in the first round, the Houston Astros selected shortstop Alex Ulloa in the fourth round and the Toronto Blue Jays picked pitcher Irv Carter in the fifth round.