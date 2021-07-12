Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Calvary Christian alum Christian Scott selected by the New York Mets

By Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Posted by 
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cLK0n_0aupD25I00
Christian Scott, then with Calvary Christian, poses for an All-County photo in 2018. Scott went on to pitch for the Florida Gators, and the New York Mets selected him in the MLB draft on Monday. Carline Jean/Sun Sentinel

When Christian Scott graduated from Calvary Christian in 2018, no Major League baseball team selected him in that year’s draft.

Scott signed with the Florida Gators and parlayed his three years in Gainesville into a fourth-round selection. The New York Mets picked the Calvary Christian alumnus with the 142nd pick in the draft Monday.

Scott was a top pitcher for the Eagles in high school. In his final season in Fort Lauderdale, he went 11-0 with a 1.44 ERA and earned first-team All-County honors .

In Gainesville, Scott hit some speed bumps. He pitched 52 innings but had a 5.19 ERA. He started his second season strong, pitching 15 innings with a 1.20 ERA. But the coronavirus pandemic cut his sophomore season short.

This season, Scott pitched out of the Gators’ bullpen and proved to be a reliable reliever. He pitched 54 innings and had a 3.00 ERA. He had a 4-2 record and struck out 51 batters.

As a third-year sophomore, Scott has the option to return to Gainesville or sign with the Mets. The slot value of the 142nd pick is $386,600.

Scott is one of four Calvary Christian players selected in the first 10 rounds of this year’s MLB draft. The Philadelphia Phillies selected pitcher Andrew Painter in the first round, the Houston Astros selected shortstop Alex Ulloa in the fourth round and the Toronto Blue Jays picked pitcher Irv Carter in the fifth round.

Comments / 0

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#Mlb Draft#Calvary#The Florida Gators#Carline Jean Sun Sentinel#Major League#Eagles#Era#The Philadelphia Phillies#The Houston Astros#The Toronto Blue Jays#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NESN

Chris Sale Update: Alex Cora Reveals When Red Sox Ace Will Play Next

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Wins First-Ever ESPY For 'Best Male Athlete'. Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale feels great after a two-inning session Saturday, and manager Alex Cora revealed what it means after Boston’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Sale will throw two innings during a Florida Complex League (FCL)...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Padres’ Big Trade

The San Diego Padres are going for it. Sunday evening, the NL West contenders made the first huge move of the trade deadline. San Diego has acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan was the first to report the move. “The San...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLBNBC Sports

Son of Eagles coach goes top 10 in MLB draft

If you were following along during the 2021 MLB draft on Sunday night, you might have heard a familiar name pretty early. Three picks before the Phillies drafted a high school power pitcher, the Mets drafted a right-handed pitcher out of Vanderbilt named Kumar Rocker at No. 10. Not ringing...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers: MLB.com Predicts Crew Trades for 2 Infielders

The MLB trade deadline is now just a few days away, and the Milwaukee Brewers sit with a comfortable lead in the NL Central, up 6.5 games on the second-place Cincinnati Reds. However, just as Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic told us after the Crew traded for Rowdy Tellez a few weeks ago, don’t expect them to be done making moves just yet.
MLBBleacher Report

2021 MLB Draft Grades: Best and Worst Picks from Sunday Results

Now, the waiting game begins. The first 36 selections of the 2021 MLB draft are in the books in Denver as part of the league's All-Star festivities. Drawing conclusions about draft picks immediately after they were made is always a bit foolish, and that's especially true in baseball. The vast majority of the players who hear their names called will spend at least two or three years in the minors before they get called up.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Look: Tim Tebow showed up to Jaguars camp looking like a bodybuilder

Tim Tebow looks to have the physique to play tight end in the NFL for the Jacksonville Jaguars. With a position switch from quarterback to tight end, Tim Tebow arrived at Jacksonville Jaguars training camp looking like he was a professional bodybuilder. Lifting and hitting the gym has never been...
MLBCBS Sports

MLB Draft: How Pirates' approach landed four top-50 players, including Penn State, Clemson football commits

When the Pittsburgh Pirates used the No. 1 pick in Major League Baseball's 2021 draft on Louisville catcher Henry Davis, it was seemingly with a strategy in mind. The Pirates, it reasoned, chose Davis because his financial asks were the least among the handful of defensible No. 1 candidates. Whether or not that proves to be true is to be seen. The Pirates' draft strategy since the Davis pick suggests it is, though, and that they're all in on the portfolio approach.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Roster: Jake Reed Claimed Off Waivers By Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays claimed Jake Reed off waivers four days after he was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Reed is the third player the Dodgers have lost to a waiver claim this season, joining Travis Blankenhorn and Ashton Goudeau. Nate Jones cleared waivers but elected free agency.
MLBthespun.com

MLB Names Potential Destination For Oakland Athletics – If They Move

Earlier this season, reports shared that the Oakland Athletics are exploring the possibility of moving out of the Bay Area city and to a new destination. After continued failures to finalize plans for a new stadium, the organization may be packing up shop and looking to play elsewhere. Major League...
Miami, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Miami Hurricanes pitcher Daniel Federman signs with Baltimore Orioles; will Alex Toral also find an MLB home?

Miami Hurricanes pitcher Daniel Federman signed with the Baltimore Orioles as an undrafted free agent on Wednesday. Federman, a Pembroke Pines native and Archbishop McCarthy High alumnus, was ranked as the No. 490 prospect by Prospects Live heading into the 20-round 2021 MLB draft, which took place from Sunday through Tuesday. During the 2021 season, Federman only allowed four earned runs ...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Quinn Ewers News

On Wednesday afternoon, a report about high school football star Quinn Ewers had the college football world buzzing. According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Ewers is “leaning” toward skipping his senior year of high school and attending Ohio State. “I don’t really know, I don’t have a final decision...
High SchoolPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Calvary Christian to play in prestigious City of Palms Classic boys basketball tournament

Calvary Christian will get a chance to show how it stacks up against top national competition at the end of this year. The Eagles will play in the main field of the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers this season. The tournament runs from Dec. 17-21. The field includes five teams from Florida, including GEICO Nationals champion Montverde Academy and Bradenton IMG Academy. Three other GEICO ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy