Tommy: Edwin and me

"Sacagawea: Courageous Explorer,” by James Buckley, Jr., is one of the “Show Me History!” series that Booklist (one of the premier book review sources relied upon by librarians and booksellers) describes as “Bunking the notion that history is dull, these titles … convey the lives of notable historical figures through colorful and spirited cartoons.” The books are also accurate, something that until recently couldn’t be said about many books relating to Native Americans. Moreover, the volume about Sacagawea (Buckley notes that her name is properly pronounced “sak-a-guh-way-uh”) is being considered for inclusion in the Guys Read Gals Read program, which donates hundreds of enticing books to public school libraries, because it’s fun to read.