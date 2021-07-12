Cancel
Politics

Tommy: Edwin and me

By Tommy Tucker Wwl First News
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 16 days ago

Edwin Edwards’ did do some good things when he was in office. History will ultimately judge if they outweighed the bad. But one thing will not be in dispute. Edwards had “it,” whatever “it” is.

WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

Politics
Politicsavoyellestoday.com

Remembering Edwin Edwards to air on LPB

The new program just one of several options from LPB for in-depth coverage on the former governor. With the passing of former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards, Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) is using its extensive archival resources to bring viewers several opportunities for historical perspective on Louisiana’s only four-term governor. LPB’s...
PoliticsHammond Daily Star

LPB presents coverage of Edwin Edwards

Louisiana Public Broadcasting will present coverage regarding the death of four-term governor Edwin Edwards today through Monday. At 7 p.m. on LPB's "Louisiana: The State We’re In," André Moreau will give viewers a look at Edwards’ life and career using archived footage from past profiles and debates as well as a never-before-seen interview with Edwards conducted just a few years before his death.
Baton Rouge, LADaily Review

Edwin Edwards laid to rest

Mourners file past the casket of former Gov. Edwin Edwards on Saturday at the Louisiana Capitol in Baton Rouge. Edwards, who dominated a generation of Louisiana politics while serving four terms, was eulogized at a private Sunday service. Edwards died the morning of July 12 after years of respiratory illness.
Natchitoches, LANatchitoches Times

Reflections by Jerry Pierce: Edwin Edwards

Former Gov. Edwin Edwards, who died this week at age 93, had a genuine affinity for Natchitoches. He often called the town a “microcosm of Louisiana” and was always convinced that an appearance here in the 1970s helped propel him to his first of four terms in the statehouse. One...
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Edwin Edwards’ Legacy Was No Joke

Accused of having taken an illegal campaign contribution, Edwin Edwards, who knew the law better than most judges, once offered a novel defense. For someone to have made the contribution was illegal he explained, however it was not illegal for him to accept it. Turns out he was right. Speaking...
New Orleans, LAtheadvocate.com

Guest column: Edwin Edwards and the politics of a bygone South

When Edwin Edwards, the former four-time governor, passed away this month, his death marked the passing of the kind of politician we don’t see much of in these hyper-ideological, tribal days. It was also a reminder of a politics in the South that’s long since ceased to exist. Lucky enough...
Posted by
CNN

George P. Bush just learned a very important lesson about Donald Trump

(CNN) — George P. Bush wanted Donald Trump's endorsement badly. Or, at a minimum, he wanted the former president to stay out of his primary challenge to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. To make that happen, George P. Bush kissed up to Trump in the most obsequious -- and embarrassing...
Posted by
E! News

Inside Jacqueline Kennedy's Unique Bond With Son John F. Kennedy Jr.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis always encouraged her son to follow his heart, take risks and not get swallowed up by the burden of expectations. She was proud of the young attorney, who was also a tireless athlete who would trek into the wilderness by himself, climb mountains, scuba dive and tear through the streets of New York on his bicycle—or rollerblades.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden’s cognitive dysfunction takes front and center

Everybody knows President Biden has a speaking problem. It used to be one rooted in gaffes. “Oh, that’s just Joe” was the standard line of explanation from his defenders on occasions that ranged from his blurting of racial insensitivities to his characterization of high I.Q. in the face of outed serial plagiarism.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Today in History

Today is Monday, July 26, the 207th day of 2021. There are 158 days left in the year. On July 26, 1775, the Continental Congress established a Post Office and appointed Benjamin Franklin its Postmaster-General. On this date:. In 1788, New York became the 11th state to ratify the U.S....
Salt Lake County, UTSalt Lake Tribune

‘The Rundown’: Why doesn’t anybody like Millard Fillmore?

Good morning Utah! Thanks for reading “The Rundown”. 📬 Slide into my DMs! Got a news tip or political gossip? Feedback about this newsletter? Just want to chat about politics? Send me an email or find me on Twitter @SchottHappens. Get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every weekday morning....
Books & LiteratureFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Sacagawea, Tewanima, and Perry Mason

"Sacagawea: Courageous Explorer,” by James Buckley, Jr., is one of the “Show Me History!” series that Booklist (one of the premier book review sources relied upon by librarians and booksellers) describes as “Bunking the notion that history is dull, these titles … convey the lives of notable historical figures through colorful and spirited cartoons.” The books are also accurate, something that until recently couldn’t be said about many books relating to Native Americans. Moreover, the volume about Sacagawea (Buckley notes that her name is properly pronounced “sak-a-guh-way-uh”) is being considered for inclusion in the Guys Read Gals Read program, which donates hundreds of enticing books to public school libraries, because it’s fun to read.
Congress & Courtsarcamax.com

Small-Town Hero: Remembering John Glenn's Right Stuff

On July 4, 1997, Sen. John Glenn hosted a lunch for his staff in his hideaway office underneath the Capitol dome. Born in New Concord, Ohio, population 1,800, the plumber's son turned war hero turned astronaut Glenn felt America's birthday in his bones, and he was in good spirits. At...
Texas StateKSAT 12

Martin Luther King Jr.’s son says Texas Republicans are misrepresenting his father’s words in effort to whitewash history

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As dozens of teachers and students waited earlier this month to testify on a Texas Senate bill that would halt new legal requirements that students learn white supremacy is “morally wrong” and study particular writings by women and people of color, Sen. Bryan Hughes sat at the front of the Senate chamber, facing his colleagues.
New York City, NYt2conline.com

Rich Little is Richard M. Nixon

What if President Richard M. Nixon had not resigned?. What if one young lawyer uncovered the shocking truth?. Trial on the Potomac is the dramatic reimagining of the Watergate investigation and a shocking new outcome. The play is based on the real-life discoveries of Geoff Shepard, a lawyer who worked in the Nixon White House during the Watergate scandal.

