Linear and Ionic are now GitHub secret scanning integrators

github.blog
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGitHub has partnered with Linear and Ionic to scan for their developer tokens! They are just the latest GitHub secret scanning integrators – since 2018 GitHub has collaborated with 36 token issuers to help keep their customers secure. We continue to welcome new partners for public repo secret scanning. In addition, GitHub Advanced Security customers can also scan their private repositories for leaked secrets.

