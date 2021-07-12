Cancel
Floyd County, IA

Deadline for Matching Gifts to Floyd Co. Community Foundation Approaching

By Mark Pitz
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonations to local non-profit organizations in Floyd County can get an extra boost if those contributions are made by July 15th. The deadline to participate in Floyd County Community Foundation’s (FCCF) matching gift opportunity benefiting Floyd County permanent endowment, non-profit agency funds is this Wednesday. All donations of $500 or greater to a non-profit agency fund held with the Foundation qualify to receive a 50 percent match. As an example, your donation of $1,000 will receive $500 in matching Community Foundation funds, making your total contribution $1,500.

