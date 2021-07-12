Indiana’s Matt Litwicki taken in 10th round by Red Sox
Indiana right-handed pitcher Matt Litwicki was drafted in the 10th round of the Major League Baseball draft on Monday with the 286th overall pick. Litwicki missed the entire 2018 season after Tommy John surgery and pitched limited innings out of the bullpen throughout his career. In the COVID-shortened 2020 season, he posted a 0.90 ERA and six strikeouts in 10 innings. This season, he posted four saves and 17 strikeouts in 10 innings, but posted a 4.50 ERA.www.thedailyhoosier.com
Comments / 0