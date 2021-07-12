Grand Saline man dead after one-vehicle wreck in Van Zandt County
A 22-year-old man is dead after he lost control of his vehicle Sunday night on a wet road in Van Zandt County. Michael Lee Loughman, of Grand Saline, was driving a 2002 Kia Sportage north on Farm-to-Market Road 17 when he lost control on the wet road. His vehicle went into a side skid into the east ditch, where it struck a concrete culvert and overturned, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety investigators preliminary report.tylerpaper.com
Comments / 0