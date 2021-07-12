Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Van Zandt County, TX

Grand Saline man dead after one-vehicle wreck in Van Zandt County

By Zak Wellerman zwellerman@tylerpaper.com
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 22-year-old man is dead after he lost control of his vehicle Sunday night on a wet road in Van Zandt County. Michael Lee Loughman, of Grand Saline, was driving a 2002 Kia Sportage north on Farm-to-Market Road 17 when he lost control on the wet road. His vehicle went into a side skid into the east ditch, where it struck a concrete culvert and overturned, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety investigators preliminary report.

tylerpaper.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Van Zandt County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Van Zandt County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Grand Saline, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
Van Zandt County, TX
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michael Lee#Accident#Bartley Funeral Home#Dps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Key senators say infrastructure deal is reached on 'major issues'

WASHINGTON — Key senators negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure bill announced Wednesday they have reached a deal with Democrats and the White House, possibly setting up a vote later in the day. "We have reached agreement on the major issues. We still have legislative language to finalize," Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio,...
BasketballABC News

U.S. women's hoops team captures 3-on-3 Olympic gold

TOKYO -- Their scrapbooks and trophy cases are filled with memories from Final Fours, national titles, All-America honors and even some impressive showings in the pros. Now, they all have Olympic gold medals to go with all that. The U.S. team of Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden to launch vaccine push for millions of federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hoping to set a model for employers nationwide, President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that millions of federal workers must show proof they’ve received a coronavirus vaccine or submit to regular testing and stringent social distancing, masking and travel restrictions. An individual familiar with the president’s plans,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy