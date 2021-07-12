'Yasemin was a great mom': Mother of slain Rahway woman speaks out

HIGHLAND PARK – Karen Uyar wants her daughter Yasemin, known as "Yazzi," to be remembered as not just a victim of domestic violence, but as a strong woman. "I want Yazzi to be remembered in our community as a good friend, a great sister, a great aunt and a great mother. I think for the world I want people to remember Yazzi as a person who tried to fight for herself, didn't always win, she would falter, but in the end had really started to fight for herself," Uyar said during a news conference Monday outside Highland Park Police Headquarters where she was joined by Police Chief Richard Abrams.