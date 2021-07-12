Ray Of Dope: Mystery Object Trapped In Body Was Metal Clip In An X-Ray Mat

Disc fragmentation plays an important role in determining the number of primordial stars (Pop III stars), their masses, and hence the initial mass function. In this second paper of a series, we explore the effect of uniform FUV H$_2$-photodissociating and X-ray radiation backgrounds on the formation of Pop~III stars using a grid of high-resolution zoom-in simulations. We find that, in an X-ray background, protostellar discs have lower surface density and higher Toomre $Q$ parameter, so they are more stable. For this reason, X-ray irradiated discs undergo fewer fragmentations and typically produce either binary systems or low-multiplicity systems. In contrast, the cases with weak or no X-ray irradiation produce systems with a typical multiplicity of $6 \pm 3$. In addition, the most massive protostar in each system is smaller by roughly a factor of two when the disc is irradiated by X-rays, due to lower accretion rate. With these two effects combined, the initial mass function of fragments becomes more top-heavy in a strong X-ray background and is well described by a power-law with slope $1.53$ and high-mass cutoff of $61$ M$_\odot$. Without X-rays, we find a slope $0.49$ and cutoff mass of $229$ M$_\odot$. Finally, protostars migrate outward after their formation due to the accretion of high-angular momentum gas from outside and the migration is more frequent and significant in absence of X-ray irradiation.