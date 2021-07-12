Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Ray Of Dope: Mystery Object Trapped In Body Was Metal Clip In An X-Ray Mat

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA metal clip hidden in an X-ray table mat puzzled doctors for months as it kept appearing in patients’ scans and made medics believe it was stuck in their bodies. Radiologists at the Saarbrucken Clinic in the German state of Saarland finally solved the reason why an unidentifiable foreign body kept appearing in their patients’ scans. The clinic’s doctors noticed […]

www.thefloridastar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metal#Mat#Foreign Body#The Reason Why#The Saarbrucken Clinic#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
SciencePhys.org

An X-ray vision-like camera to rapidly retrieve 3D images

It's not exactly X-ray vision, but it's close. In research published in the journal Optica, University of California, Irvine researchers describe a new type of camera technology that, when aimed at an object, can rapidly retrieve 3D images, displaying its chemical content down to the micrometer scale. The new tech promises to help companies inspect things like the insides of computer chips without having to pry them open—an advancement the researchers say could accelerate the production time of such goods by more than a hundred times.
AccidentsFlorida Star

Hold Your Fire: Red-Faced Firefighters Reveal Blaze At Famed Abbey Was Optical Illusion

An optical illusion made Austrian firemen think a spectacular World Heritage Benedictine abbey was on fire after being struck by lightning on July 25. The volunteer fire crew in the Austrian town of Paudorf received several emergency calls shortly before 10 p.m., reporting the roof of the Gottweig Abbey, located near the town of Krems, was ablaze. Several photos shared […]
Astronomyarxiv.org

Population III Star Formation in an X-ray background: II. Protostellar Discs, Multiplicity and Mass Function of the Stars

Disc fragmentation plays an important role in determining the number of primordial stars (Pop III stars), their masses, and hence the initial mass function. In this second paper of a series, we explore the effect of uniform FUV H$_2$-photodissociating and X-ray radiation backgrounds on the formation of Pop~III stars using a grid of high-resolution zoom-in simulations. We find that, in an X-ray background, protostellar discs have lower surface density and higher Toomre $Q$ parameter, so they are more stable. For this reason, X-ray irradiated discs undergo fewer fragmentations and typically produce either binary systems or low-multiplicity systems. In contrast, the cases with weak or no X-ray irradiation produce systems with a typical multiplicity of $6 \pm 3$. In addition, the most massive protostar in each system is smaller by roughly a factor of two when the disc is irradiated by X-rays, due to lower accretion rate. With these two effects combined, the initial mass function of fragments becomes more top-heavy in a strong X-ray background and is well described by a power-law with slope $1.53$ and high-mass cutoff of $61$ M$_\odot$. Without X-rays, we find a slope $0.49$ and cutoff mass of $229$ M$_\odot$. Finally, protostars migrate outward after their formation due to the accretion of high-angular momentum gas from outside and the migration is more frequent and significant in absence of X-ray irradiation.
ScienceScience Focus

How new X-ray scanning technology is revealing the secret lives of ancient animals

Long perceived as the study of a bunch of irrelevant dead things, we are now seeing a radical transformation in palaeontology, the science of extinct life. But the use of statistical methods to analyse big data, and the routine CT scanning of fossils to reveal their minute microstructures, have opened up entirely new fields of research, including how mammals became the warm-blooded milk-givers of the modern world.
TechnologyNBCMontana

How MRIs provide highly detailed images without X-rays

More people are making health a priority. One of the many steps they're taking to help is getting yearly check-ups and tests to catch any issues early. MRI, magnetic resonance imaging, is one of the safest and most comfortable diagnostic imaging available. It uses a powerful magnet, radiofrequency waves, and computer software to create images of your organs, soft tissues, bones, and body structures.
Public SafetyFlorida Star

VIDEO: Cops In Australia Joke That Meteor Might Be Jeff Bezos

Police body-camera footage captured the arrival of a meteor in Pilbara, Western Australia, and the officers wondered what it could be. “Did you see that?” asked the police officers working the night shift in the sparsely populated region. “Oh wow! That was a big flash, I thought that was a torch,” said another officer, whose back was turned to the […]
CarsFlorida Star

VIDEO: Dunk In Charge: Trucker’s Amazing Feat With Tea Bag

A Dutch driver who maneuvered a large truck in order to drop a tea bag into a glass of hot water has become a sensation on social media. He is now getting global “friend” requests. Johan Groteboer, from Rijssen, Netherlands, said he made the video with a friend as a joke and was “completely stunned” after he posted it and […]
ScienceNeuroscience News

X-Rays Can Control Neuron Function and Behavior

Summary: A novel X-ray scintillator-based optogenetics technique allows researchers to control neural function deep within the brain and alter behavioral responses. Source: Fujita Health University School of Medicine. Conventional optogenetics involves invasive implantation of optical fibers in target brain tissues. This is especially challenging for deep areas of the brain...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy