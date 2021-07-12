Charles City Extends Chamber, CCADC Development Agreements
The City of Charles City will contribute over a quarter million dollars over the next three years to help fund programs through the Charles City Chamber of Commerce. The City Council recently approved to continue their development agreement with the chamber that will provide the chamber itself $25,000 a year. City Administrator Steve Diers says the city will also provide funding for the popular Downtown Facade Program, which the chamber oversees.951thebull.com
Comments / 0