Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Mosley formally introduced as coach of Orlando Magic

By TIM REYNOLDS
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23KqDF_0aupBPz600

Jamahl Mosley first got noticed as someone with NBA coaching potential when he was hired by the Denver Nuggets as a development coach 16 years ago.

Also in Denver at the time: an assistant general manager named Jeff Weltman, now the basketball operations president of the Orlando Magic. And Weltman never forgot the impact that Mosley had on players back then.

“Jamahl made you take note,” Weltman said.

Fast-forward to Monday, when Weltman formally introduced Mosley as coach of the Magic. It’s Mosley’s first time as an NBA head coach, a hiring that many people around the league had expected to see happen somewhere for years.

“We just have to work on getting better,” Mosley said. “I think we just have to continue to grow and build and keep these guys at a level that they just want to keep coming in every single day to get better and better and better. I think that’s the important part of what this journey is going to look like.”

Mosley is inheriting a rebuilding project in Orlando, which was coached by Steve Clifford for the past three seasons. The Magic finished 21-51 this season, trading away Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier during the season to acquire young players and draft picks, and they hold two of the top eight picks in this year’s draft.

In short, there will be a lot of development going on in Orlando. That’s what made Weltman think about Mosley.

“Jamahl has a unique set of abilities,” Weltman said. “His passion, his experience, his ability to connect. He has an amazing interpersonal skill set with anyone and it stems from his compassion as a person.”

The 42-year-old Mosley has spent the last 15 years as an assistant in Denver, Cleveland and Dallas. The last seven seasons were with the Mavericks. Mosley thanked a slew of people and past coaches and employers, along with his wife and children — and his mother, who died 16 years ago.

“The dream for her to be able to see me have dreams come true, it's a blessing and I'm grateful for that," Mosley said.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
51K+
Followers
56K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
Jamahl Mosley
Person
Steve Clifford
Person
Evan Fournier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Denver Nuggets#The Orlando Magic#Mavericks#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

3 Orlando Magic players Jamahl Mosley can offer a second chance

Entering a contract year, Mohamed Bamba needs to prove he belongs in the Orlando Magic's future plans. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) The Orlando Magic are still getting to know their new coach in Jamahl Mosley. It is not even likely he has set up his office fully yet. There is simply too much for him to do at this point.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Orlando Magic’s simple goal for NBA Draft: Get two great players

The NBA Draft and the discussion around it can sometimes get over-complicated. What the design of the whole draft process is meant to do is to help teams bring in new talent. They are all trying to get the best players they can. They want to make their teams better. An injection of young talent is meant to improve the team’s long-term prospects as they grow and improve and help slide in with the team.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Ice Cube issues challenge to Damian Lillard

Rapper/businessman Ice Cube issued a challenge to Damian Lillard. Cube, real name O’Shea Jackson, is a big Los Angeles Lakers fan. He appeared on Stephen A. Smith’s show on Friday and was asked what advice he would give Lillard regarding the Portland guard’s future. “If you want a championship, he...
WorldPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Nigeria basketball trashes Stephen A. Smith over comments about team

Stephen A. Smith is under fire again for comments he made on ESPN, this time about the Nigerian men’s basketball team. On Monday’s edition of “First Take,” Smith criticized Team USA for losing to Nigeria in an exhibition game over the weekend. In doing so, Smith came across to some as mocking and mispronouncing the names of several Nigerian players, including his reference to “some dude Gabe Nnamdi who goes by ‘Gabe Vincent’ for the Miami Heat.”
NBAmanofmany.com

Lebron James Rocks Underrated $100 Sneakers to Meet Rapper Bad Bunny

After his Los Angeles Lakers were knocked out of the 2021 NBA Playoffs by the current NBA title favourite Phoenix Suns. Lebron James has been on a Space Jam 2 promotional mission, dropping teaser trailers, SLAM Magazine cover issues and even finding time to attend a few Sierra Canyon basketball games with Drake and his new love Johanna Leia. But, it’s this pair of sneakers that he wore to a beachside meet up with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny that has hypebeasts begging for more.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Former Titans Running Back Calls it a Career

No one can Bishop Sankey did not try. It was evident long ago that the Tennessee Titans were not going to get anything close to a return on their investment when they made Sankey the first running back selected in the 2014 NFL Draft. Taken in the second round (54th...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Damian Lillard ‘Has His Eyes’ On 1 Team Amid Trade Rumors

Every offseason, there are heavy rumors of superstars joining the New York Knicks. The last one of those that actually materialized was probably the trade for Carmelo Anthony, but as the Damian Lillard trade rumors heat up, Knicks fans find themselves in this familiar spot once again. Earlier today, Henry...
NBAPosted by
Heat Nation

Nigeria’s Precious Achiuwa throws shade at Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant may be one of the NBA’s premier players, but at least one player doesn’t fully appreciate him. Miami Heat rookie Precious Achiuwa, a member of Nigeria, threw some serious shade at the Brooklyn Nets superstar on social media, as his squad upset Team USA on Saturday. Durant has...
NFLPosted by
Field Level Media

Lawyer scolds Falcons for releasing Barkevious Mingo over ‘lie’

An attorney for Barkevious Mingo blasted the Atlanta Falcons on Monday for their “rush to judgment” in releasing the linebacker after he was charged with indecency with a child-sexual contact, a second-degree felony. The Falcons released Mingo late Saturday night following his arrest on Thursday outside Dallas. “We are extremely...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Anonymous NBA Scout Has Telling Comment On Bronny James

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, is one of the top recruits in his high school class. The 2023 recruit is the No. 6 combo guard and No. 30 overall recruit in the class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. Given his name, it’s fair for fans...

Comments / 0

Community Policy