The Beta variant of Covid-19 was first identified in South Africa last year, and has since been found in more than 120 countries.Its perceived danger to the UK has now led the government to decide that travel rules for people arriving from France are to stay in place.From 19 July, which has been dubbed “freedom day”, double-jabbed adults arriving in England and Wales from “amber list” countries will not need to isolate for 10 days and have tests during quarantine.But it was announced on Friday that the rule change will not apply to travellers from France. France has now...