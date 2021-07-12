Five Arrested for Attempted Murder of Family Member

On 07/10/2021 at approximately 2040 hours, Officers were dispatched to the area of Rancheria and Gutierrez Streets for a report of a check the welfare of a person in lying in the street yelling for help. The person was identified by responding officers as a victim of a felony crime and had multiple injuries. He was able to speak with Officers on scene prior to being transported to the Hospital for emergency treatment. It was learned during this initial contact that the victim had been bound and assaulted at their home by several of their own family members. During the assault however, the victim was able to escape the residence and 911 was called. Due to the victim’s statement and injuries it was believed several felonious criminal acts had been committed against him while he was in his residence.