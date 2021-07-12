Cancel
Whitecaps loan defender Derek Cornelius to Greece’s Panetolikos FC

The Vancouver Whitecaps signed Derek Cornelius to a contract extension Monday and sent the defender on loan to Greek Super League side Panetolikos FC through December 2022.

The 23-year-old Canadian’s contract was extended through 2022 with a club option for 2023.

Cornelius made five appearances (one start) for the Whitecaps this season and has one goal in 35 career games (28 starts) with Vancouver since making his MLS debut in 2019.

“It is important for Derek to continue playing to progress in his career, and we worked closely with him and his representatives to find the best option,” Whitecaps CEO and sporting director Axel Schuster said in a club statement. “This is a great opportunity for Derek to test himself in a very competitive league.”

Panetolikos finished 12th out of 14 teams in Greece’s top flight during the 2020-21 regular season, narrowly escaping relegation.

Cornelius has also made 13 appearances with the Canadian national team.

–Field Level Media

