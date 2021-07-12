Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Man killed, 2 injured in shootings in Baltimore, police say

By Phillip Jackson, Baltimore Sun
Posted by 
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 16 days ago

Baltimore police are investigating a homicide and two separate non-fatal shootings, officials said Monday.

At approximately 1:40 a.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Noble St. in the Baltimore Highlands neighborhood for a shooting and found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Medics arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Additionally, police responded to the 4100 block of Patterson Ave. near New Psalmist Baptist Church in Northwest Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting around 12:12 a.m.. When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man sitting in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck.

A medic took the victim to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police later responded to a hospital around 2:25 p.m. to investigate a walk-in shooting victim who was seeking treatment.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man told police he was in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood and a vehicle pulled up and began shooting at him. The man was later dropped off at the hospital, police said.

Southern District shooting detectives were called to the hospital to investigate. Investigators canvassed the neighborhood to locate a crime scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact southern shooting detectives at 410-396-2100.

Baltimore homicides have totaled 182 killings this year, amounting to 10 more killings than there were at this same time last year, according to Baltimore police homicide data.

